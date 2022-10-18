Cashing a check is easier than ever these days, whether or not you have a bank account. You can usually cash a check at your own bank or the bank where the check was issued, even if you’re not a customer. But can you cash a check at any bank?

The short answer: It depends.

There’s no law preventing banks or financial institutions from cashing checks for noncustomers, but they’re also not obligated to do so. And if there are significant fees involved, it may not be worth the convenience. Here’s a look at where you can cash a check.

Where Can I Cash A Check?

Banks and credit unions are the most obvious places to cash checks. But other places will do this for you too. Some of those places include:

Gas stations

Some convenience stores, such as 7-Eleven

Grocery stores, such as Kroger and Publix

National retailers, such as Walmart

Your employer, if it provides this service

Check-cashing stores

Can I Cash a Check at Any Bank?

Not every bank will cash a check from a noncustomer, but many do. You’ll have the best luck visiting the bank the check was issued from. Other banks may still agree to cash your check, as long as they can verify the account holder has enough funds to cover the check amount. It might be helpful if a family member or friend has an account there and goes with you.

While many banks will cash checks if you don’t have an account with them, restrictions and fees may apply. For example, the financial institution may charge a flat fee or a percentage of the check value, and there may be a limit on the value you can cash. Depending on the size of the check, you may want to consider going somewhere without fees and restrictions.

How To Cash a Check

Cashing a check is fairly simple. Follow these steps for the smoothest transaction:

Verify you’re heading somewhere that can cash the check. Make sure the check amount is within that place’s cash limit. (Some places won’t cash anything over $5,000, for example.) Cash the check as soon as possible, making sure it’s within 90 days of the issue date to avoid potential problems. Bring your photo ID with you, along with any other credentials the institution may require. (Be sure to ask ahead of time.) Agree to the terms and fees, if required. Endorse the check by signing the back.

How To Cash a Check Online

If you want cash in hand, you’ll likely need to cash the check in person. But if you just need access to the funds, you can cash a check in a variety of ways—including online.

If you have a bank account, your institution may offer mobile check deposit. This service allows you to deposit the funds into your account by uploading photos of the front and back of the check on your bank or credit union’s mobile app.

Another easy way to cash a check online is to load the funds onto a prepaid debit card, which you can then use like a regular debit card to purchase items or withdraw cash from an ATM. Check for fees, which vary with every prepaid card and ATM.

You can also deposit your check into a PayPal account, although you’ll need a PayPal Balance account first.

Here are some additional check-cashing apps to consider:

Brink’s Money Prepaid Mastercard

Ingo Money

Netspend

Western Union Netspend Prepaid Mastercard

Green Dot

Bottom Line

You might not be able to cash a check at any bank, but you can cash one at most banks and credit unions. And there are plenty of other options available as well, including check-cashing stores and certain grocery stores, convenience stores, gas stations and large national retailers. Just remember to call ahead or check online to find out what’s required, look for restrictions and ask about any fees involved so you can make the best decision for your personal check-cashing needs.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How long are checks good for?

Most checks are valid for 180 days. While some checks have “void after 90 days” printed on them, most banks will accept them for up to six months after the issue date. That said, it’s best to cash a check as soon as possible.

Do I need to have a checking account to cash my check?

No, you don’t need a checking account to cash your check. Many banks allow noncustomers to cash checks.

Where else can I cash checks other than banks?

Certain retailers, convenience stores, grocery stores, check-cashing businesses and some mobile apps linked to prepaid cards can cash checks for you.

Do I need to have a driver’s license to cash a check?

No, you don’t need a driver’s license to cash a check, but you do need a valid government ID. This can include a driver’s license, permanent resident card (also known as a green card), military ID card, passport, state-issued ID card or a tribal ID card from your tribe’s enrollment department.

How can I cash a check without a bank account or a valid ID?

If you have a friend or family member with a bank account, you can sign the check over to them and ask them to cash it for you.

