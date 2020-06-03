Can You Back Out of a Mortgage Before Closing?

Image source: Getty Images

You've found your dream home but are overwhelmed with financial decisions. You agree to use a mortgage lender recommended by your realtor to save yourself the hassle of rate shopping. Now, with your closing date fast approaching, you wonder if you've made a terrible mistake. What are your options? Can you back out of a mortgage before you close on it?

The short answer: Yes, but it will cost you.

You can back out of a mortgage before closing

There are legitimate reasons why you may need to put the brakes on a mortgage before you get to closing. For example, serious issues may arise during the inspection that the seller refuses to address or that are too troubling for you to move past (a crumbling foundation or black mold are good examples). The seller may decide to back out of the deal, or you may have the bad luck of applying for a mortgage when interest rates are on the rise and you cannot afford a higher rate.

If you failed to rate shop before settling on a lender, you might develop a case of borrower's remorse. The surest way to be unhappy with your mortgage is to find out that a friend snagged a lower interest rate through another lender.

No matter why you back away from a mortgage before closing, the lender is likely to charge you for the trouble. While federal law puts limits on how much a mortgage company can charge, there is a lot of wiggle room when it comes to added fees.

How much will canceling a mortgage cost?

How much money you will owe for canceling a mortgage before closing depends on where you are in the mortgage process. Say you agree to a mortgage only to learn the next day that your job is transferring you to another city. It is possible that your lender will let you walk away with no penalty. However, if the lender has been working on the loan for a week or two, it is unlikely you will be so lucky.

The lender will want to be paid for any work already completed. For example, if an appraisal has been conducted or title work has begun, the fees paid for those services are non-refundable. In addition, some lenders charge a loan origination fee to cover time spent on paperwork, while others charge a rate-lock fee.

To give you an idea of how much fees can add up before closing, Realtor.com reports that an appraisal ranges from $450 to $650, depending on where you live and how large the property is. A title search can run from $300 to $600. If your lender charges an origination or processing fee, it will typically be between $300 and $1,500.

According to Mark Bradford, a loan officer with James B. Nutter in Kansas City, Missouri, his company cannot collect money from a borrower until the borrower has had an opportunity to read and sign a Loan Estimate. The Loan Estimate combines the traditional Good Faith Estimate and Truth-in-Lending (TIL) statements. It is designed to highlight the loan in a way that allows you to clearly understand all charges, including how much you can expect to pay if you back out of the mortgage. That is because you can see all closing costs, including those that are due upfront.

If you do not understand what you will be charged for, ask your loan officer to spell it out for you. Each lender has a slightly different menu of costs, and it is essential to understand which services your lender does (and does not) include.

Tips to avoid losing money on a canceled mortgage

Take your time deciding if you want a mortgage. Even if you find your dream house, determine how much you can afford to pay for it without stressing over the debt. Factor in all the other costs, including taxes, insurance, utilities, and upkeep, before you decide that you're ready for a mortgage. Taking out a mortgage is a serious matter. Once you've closed, there is no turning back. Although the Truth in Lending Act (TILA) requires a three-day "cooling-off" period for borrowers who regret closing on a home equity loan or refinancing their mortgage, there's no mandatory cooling-off period for new mortgages. Once you commit, you commit.

Let your lender know the moment you know that you won't be needing the mortgage. The less work the lender puts into the loan, the less a cancellation should cost you.

Opt for a closing date 30 to 45 days out. Mark Bradford explains why: "We normally advise buyers to have a property inspected before they have it appraised. That way, if the inspector finds anything wrong with the house, the buyer can renegotiate the deal or walk away entirely. Having the inspection done first means the buyer does not need to pay for an appraisal until they know they want the house and won't lose that money if they back out." While a home inspection costs an average of $278 to $391, it can save thousands of dollars in repairs, and in this case, prevent an unnecessary appraisal.

The best way to save money is to be sure you actually want a mortgage, know how much you're willing to spend, shop for a home you can afford, and look for a lender with terms that benefit you. Don't let your affection for a property override your good sense.

