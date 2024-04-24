Can You Afford to Ignore These 3 Cryptos Up Over 200% in 2024?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

We’re nearing the end of April, and it’s a good time to look back on the past four months. Which cryptos are worth investing in right now?

As you can imagine, cryptocurrencies that have gained by hundreds of percentage points definitely warrant a closer look.

Cryptocurrencies surge for many reasons. It could be pure hype — as is often the case with meme coins or a protocol milestone for a project. Other times, it could be that a project has proven popular over time and regularly posts interesting prices.

In this piece, we compiled three cryptocurrencies that have gained by 200% this year and fit into the latter categories. These cryptos are likely only going up in the foreseeable future and can be solid picks or additions to your portfolio.

MANTRA (OM-USD): Up 1300%

It’s been a busy quarter for real-world assets (RWA) tokenization platform MANTRA (OM-USD). In March, the project completed a fundraising round of $11 million led by Shoroop Partners — a leading tech investor in the Middle East and Asia region.

This month, MANTRA unveiled its Hongbai Incentivized Testnet, the second phase of its MANTRA Chain testnet rollout.

MANTRA’s market value has had a massive uptick this year in response to those milestones. OM opened the year trading at just above 5 cents. On April 22, it’s changing hands at over $0.70. That represents a phenomenal growth of over 1300% in 2024.

MANTRA is one of many projects looking to capitalize on RWA. RWA means tokenizing assets that exist in the real world — such as real estate, bonds and more.

It’s one of several use cases outside of crypto’s speculation culture that are emerging out of the blockchain ecosystem and is only getting started.

With MANTRA being one of the most successful projects in the niche, you can expect it to maintain this upward price trajectory for a while.

Gala Games (GALA-USD): Up 200%

Gala Games (GALA-USD) is a blockchain-based game ecosystem that lets users play games and earn GALA — its native token.

Launched in 2019, Gala Games has been a hit in the metaverse community. That’s thanks to allowing users to suggest gaming ideas that the community then votes on.

It also gives players ownership of items and gifts they collect during gameplay. Currently, the game has 1.3 million monthly active users.

For the better part of January and February, GALA treaded water at $0.025. It picked up steam in March to touch above 8 cents— a bump of over 200%. It then consolidated at about 6 cents for the whole month before falling off to a range of 4 cents in April

Despite the slump this month, GALA’s price pattern so far is promising — making it one of the cryptocurrencies you might want not to ignore in the second quarter of 2024.

Fetch.ai (FET-USD): Up 260%

Fetch.ai (FET-USD) is an artificial intelligence (AI) platform powered by blockchain that lets developers build, deploy and monetize AI services and tools. It also supports the ability for users to automate daily tasks such as booking flights and holidays or planning their itineraries.

The U.K.-based company wants to democratize AI with the power of blockchain by creating an open AI system for all developers.

This month, Fetch.ai merged with two other AI-focused blockchain systems — SingularityNET (AGIX-USD) and Ocean Protocol (OCEAN-USD) — to create the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (ASI).

The three will merge the tokens FET, AGIX and OCEAN into one token: ASI. The token merger is expected in the coming weeks and will have an estimated value of $7.5 billion. ASI’s price will match the price of FET when it launches.

FET’s value has gradually surged at these developments. Its current price is $2.47, which is a change of over 260% this year. And with the upcoming merge, it’s likely to shoot further up. FET is one of the cryptos to look into this cycle.

On the date of publication, Hope Mutie did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the coins mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to InvestorPlace.com’s Publishing Guidelines.

Hope Mutie is a writer who’s enthusiastic about finance and crypto. At InvestorPlace, she keeps her finger on the pulse of the stock and crypto markets to create insightful and info-rich content to help investors navigate the market with confidence.

