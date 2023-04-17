Can You Afford To Die in Your State?

Nobody wants to think about death, but it's important to plan for the inevitability anyway, especially because there are costs associated with dying that are not insignificant.

For starters, funeral costs can add up fast. The National Funeral Directors Association cited the median out-of-pocket funeral expenses for 2021 -- including viewing and burial costs -- at $7,848. On top of that, according to Arcadia healthcare solutions, in the month before end of life, hospital care costs can total up to $32,379.

One of the biggest factors impacting funeral expenses -- and the cost of dying, in general -- is the state where the death certificate is issued. Just like the cost of living, the cost of dying depends on where you live.

50. Mississippi -- $21,337

Average funeral expenses: $7,630

$7,630 Average end-of-life medical costs: $13,707

The cheapest state to die in, Mississippi, has no estate tax or inheritance tax. Average funeral expenses total $7,630 and average medical costs associated with dying come out to $13,707 -- both well below the national average. This is unsurprising because Mississippi also has the cheapest cost of living in America, according to a separate GOBankingRates study.

49. Oklahoma -- $21,538

Average funeral expenses: $7,702

$7,702 Average end-of-life medical costs: $13,836

Medical costs associated with dying in Oklahoma are typically around $13,836 and the average cost of a funeral is $7,702 -- below national figures. You won't have to pay inheritance or estate taxes when you die in Oklahoma.

48. Kansas -- $21,965

Average funeral expenses: $7,855

$7,855 Average end-of-life medical costs: $14,110

Funeral expenses in Kansas average $7,855 while medical costs associated with dying hover around $14,110. The state has no estate tax or inheritance tax.

47. Alabama -- $22,115

Average funeral expenses: $7,908

$7,908 Average end-of-life medical costs: $14,207

The cost of a funeral in Alabama averages $7,908, and medical expenses related to death total approximately $14,207. No inheritance tax or estate tax is collected in the state.

46. Georgia -- $22,241

Average funeral expenses: $7,953

$7,953 Average end-of-life medical costs: $14,288

In Georgia, the cost of a funeral averages $7,953, and the medical costs related to dying average $14,288. Neither estate taxes nor inheritance taxes are imposed.

45. Missouri -- $22,366

Average funeral expenses: $7,998

$7,998 Average end-of-life medical costs: $14,368

The average cost of a funeral in Missouri is $7,998, and medical costs associated with dying typically total $14,368. Like the other members of the 10 cheapest states to die in, Alabama doesn't have an estate tax or an inheritance tax.

44. Iowa -- $22,392

Average funeral expenses: $8,007

$8,007 Average end-of-life medical costs: $14,384

Falling below the national average, the standard cost for funeral expenses in Iowa is $8,007, while medical costs associated with dying are usually around $14,384. Iowa has no estate tax but it does have an inheritance tax of up to 10%.

43. Indiana -- $22,567

Average funeral expenses: $8,070

$8,070 Average end-of-life medical costs: $14,497

The cost of a funeral in Indiana averages $8,070, while medical expenses related to dying typically total $14,497. Indiana doesn't levy an estate tax or an inheritance tax.

42. West Virginia -- $22,592

Average funeral expenses: $8,079

$8,079 Average end-of-life medical costs: $14,513

Funeral costs average $8,079 in West Virginia, and medical costs related to dying are normally around $14,513. West Virginia doesn't have an estate tax or an inheritance tax.

41. Tennessee -- $22,643

Average funeral expenses: $8,097

$8,097 Average end-of-life medical costs: $14,546

Medical costs related to dying in Tennessee average $14,546 and the standard for funeral expenses is $8,097. There's no inheritance tax or estate tax in Tennessee.

40. Arkansas -- $22,743

Average funeral expenses: $8,133

$8,133 Average end-of-life medical costs: $14,610

Arkansas doesn't impose an estate or inheritance tax. The average cost of a funeral in the state is low at $8,133, and medical costs associated with dying are typically around $14,610.

39. Nebraska -- $23,069

Average funeral expenses: $8,250

$8,250 Average end-of-life medical costs: $14,820

Nebraska has no estate tax, but unlike many other states, it does have an inheritance tax of up to 18%. The average cost of a funeral is $8,250 and medical expenses related to dying hover around $14,820.

38. Ohio -- $23,069

Average funeral expenses: $8,250

$8,250 Average end-of-life medical costs: $14,820

Dying in Ohio will cost around $14,820 in medical costs and $8,250 in funeral expenses. There's no estate tax or inheritance tax in Ohio.

37. Michigan -- $23,145

Average funeral expenses: $8,276

$8,276 Average end-of-life medical costs: $14,868

The average cost of a funeral in Michigan is $8,276, while medical costs associated with death are typically around $14,868. Michigan residents don't pay an estate tax or an inheritance tax.

36. Texas -- $23,220

Average funeral expenses: $8,303

$8,303 Average end-of-life medical costs: $14,917

The cost of a funeral in Texas averages $8,303, and medical expenses associated with dying are typically around $14,917. Texans don't pay an estate tax or an inheritance tax.

35. Wyoming -- $23,220

Average funeral expenses: $8,303

$8,303 Average end-of-life medical costs: $14,917

Funeral costs in Wyoming run approximately $8,303, and medical costs associated with dying total $14,917, on average. Wyoming doesn't have an estate tax or an inheritance tax.

34. Illinois -- $23,245

Average funeral expenses: $8,312

$8,312 Average end-of-life medical costs: $14,933

Like most states, Illinois doesn't have an inheritance tax. However, estates worth more than $4 million are taxed at a rate of 0.8%-16%. There's no estate tax in Illinois. Medical costs related to death average $14,933, and funeral expenses run approximately $8,312.

33. Louisiana -- $23,496

Average funeral expenses: $8,402

$8,402 Average end-of-life medical costs: $15,094

Funeral costs in Louisiana total approximately $8,402, while medical expenses related to dying average $15,094. The state doesn't have an estate tax or an inheritance tax.

32. New Mexico -- $23,596

Average funeral expenses: $8,438

$8,438 Average end-of-life medical costs: $13,027

You won't be charged an estate tax or an inheritance tax in New Mexico, which is good news if you are the executor of a will. Plan for around $8,438 in funeral costs and approximately $13,027 in medical expenses associated with dying.

31. South Carolina -- $23,672

Average funeral expenses: $8,465

$8,465 Average end-of-life medical costs: $15,207

The average cost of a funeral in South Carolina is $8,465, and medical expenses associated with dying total $15,207, on average. Neither an estate tax nor an inheritance tax is collected in South Carolina.

30. South Dakota -- $23,722

Average funeral expenses: $8,483

$8,483 Average end-of-life medical costs: $15,239

In South Dakota, there's no estate tax or inheritance tax, so you won't have to worry too much about what might happen to your money after you die. The average cost of a funeral is $8,483, and medical expenses associated with dying tend to total $15,239.

29. Kentucky -- $23,822

Average funeral expenses: $8,519

$8,519 Average end-of-life medical costs: $15,304

Like most states, Kentucky doesn't have an inheritance tax. However, estates worth more than $3 million are taxed at a rate of up to 16%. Funeral costs average $8,519, and medical costs related to dying are typically around $15,304.

28. Wisconsin -- $23,973

Average funeral expenses: $8,573

$8,573 Average end-of-life medical costs: $15,400

In Wisconsin, the average cost of a funeral is $8,573, and medical costs associated with dying average $15,400. There's no estate tax or inheritance tax.

27. North Carolina -- $24,023

Average funeral expenses: $8,591

$8,591 Average end-of-life medical costs: $15,433

Funeral costs in North Carolina tend to total around $8,591, while medical expenses associated with dying average $15,433. No inheritance tax or estate tax is instituted.

26. North Dakota -- $24,375

Average funeral expenses: $8,716

$8,716 Average end-of-life medical costs: $15,658

North Dakota doesn't have an inheritance tax or an estate tax. Medical expenses associated with dying are usually around $15,658, and the average cost of a funeral is $8,716.

25. Minnesota -- $24,475

Average funeral expenses: $8,752

$8,752 Average end-of-life medical costs: $15,723

No estate tax is imposed in South Dakota but there is an inheritance tax on estates over $3 million of between 13% and 16%. Funeral expenses average $8,752, and medical costs related to dying are typically around $15,723.

24. Pennsylvania -- $24,651

Average funeral expenses: $7,536

$7,536 Average end-of-life medical costs: $13,470

Still under the U.S. benchmark, medical costs associated with dying in Pennsylvania average $13,470, and funeral expenses are approximately $7,536. The state doesn't impose an inheritance tax or an estate tax.

23. Idaho -- $25,002

Average funeral expenses: $8,941

$8,941 Average end-of-life medical costs: $16,061

The standard cost of a funeral in Idaho is approximately $8,941 while medical costs related to dying typically average $16,061.

22. Florida -- $25,806

Average funeral expenses: $9,228

$9,228 Average end-of-life medical costs: $16,577

The cost of a funeral in Florida is typically around $9,228, and medical expenses associated with death average $16,577. No estate tax or inheritance tax is levied in the Sunshine State.

21. Utah -- $25,806

Average funeral expenses: $9,228

$9,228 Average end-of-life medical costs: $16,577

Slightly above the national average, standard funeral costs in Minnesota come out to $9,228, and medical expenses associated with dying are approximately $16,577.

20. Virginia -- $25,806

Average funeral expenses: $9,228

$9,228 Average end-of-life medical costs: $16,577

There's no estate tax or inheritance tax in Virginia. The average cost of a funeral is $9,228 in Virginia, and medical expenses related to death tend to add up to $16,577.

19. Nevada -- $25,906

Average funeral expenses: $9,264

$9,264 Average end-of-life medical costs: $16,642

There's no estate tax or inheritance tax in Nevada. Medical costs related to death hover around $16,642, and funeral expenses average $9,264

18. Colorado -- $26,257

Average funeral expenses: $9,390

$9,390 Average end-of-life medical costs: $16,868

Colorado doesn't have an estate tax or an inheritance tax. Medical expenses related to dying total approximately $16,868, and the average cost of a funeral is $9,390.

17. Montana -- $26,308

Average funeral expenses: $9,408

$9,408 Average end-of-life medical costs: $16,900

You won't pay an inheritance tax or estate tax in Montana. Funeral costs average $9,408, and medical expenses related to death tend to fall around $16,900.

16. Delaware -- $26,508

Average funeral expenses: $9,479

$9,479 Average end-of-life medical costs: $17,029

Medical costs related to dying in Delaware average $17,029. Funeral expenses add up to $9,479 on average, but there's no estate or inheritance tax.

15. Arizona -- $26,559

Average funeral expenses: $10,090

$10,090 Average end-of-life medical costs: $18,126

Expect to spend about $10,090 on funeral costs in Arizona. Typical medical expenses involved with dying are $18,126, and there's no estate tax or inheritance tax. Arizona is also one of the states with no income tax.

14. New Jersey -- $28,215

Average funeral expenses: $10,090

$10,090 Average end-of-life medical costs: $18,126

In New Jersey, funeral expenses average $10,090, and medical expenses related to dying typically hover around $18,126. There's no estate tax, but there is an inheritance tax of up to 16%.

13. Rhode Island -- $28,341

Average funeral expenses: $10,135

$10,135 Average end-of-life medical costs: $18,206

Rhode Island has a tax ranging from 0.8% to 16% on estates worth more than $1.7 million. There's no inheritance tax, but funeral costs average $10,135, and medical expenses related to death are typically around $18,206.

12. Washington -- $28,667

Average funeral expenses: $10,251

$10,251 Average end-of-life medical costs: $18,416

Washington estates valued at more than $2.2 million are taxed between 10% and 20%. There's no inheritance tax, but the average cost of a funeral is $10,251 and $18,416 is the standard for medical expenses associated with end-of-life care.

11. Maine -- $28,943

Average funeral expenses: $10,350

$10,350 Average end-of-life medical costs: $18,593

Maine estates valued at more than $5.8 million are taxed between 8% and 12%. In Maine, the standard funeral costs $10,350, and medical expenses correlated with dying average $18,593. There's no estate tax, but you'll face an inheritance tax of up to 16%.

10. Vermont -- $29,094

Average funeral expenses: $10,404

$10,404 Average end-of-life medical costs: $18,690

Vermont estates valued at more than $5 million are taxed at 16%. In Vermont, the standard funeral costs $10,404, and medical expenses correlated with dying average $18,593. There's no inheritance tax.

9. New Hampshire -- $29,144

Average funeral expenses: $10,422

$10,422 Average end-of-life medical costs: $18,722

The average cost of a funeral in New Hampshire is $10,422, and medical expenses associated with death typically amount to $18,722. There's an estate tax of 10.8% to 12% on estates over $9.1 million.

8. Connecticut -- $29,320

Average funeral expenses: $10,485

$10,485 Average end-of-life medical costs: $18,835

In Connecticut, funeral costs are typically around $10,485, and medical expenses related to end-of-life care average $18,835. There's no inheritance tax, but a 10.8% to 12% tax is levied against estates valued at over $9 million.

7. Oregon -- $30,424

Average funeral expenses: $10,880

$10,880 Average end-of-life medical costs: $19,545

In Oregon, funeral costs are typically around $10,880, and medical expenses related to end-of-life care average $19,545. There's no inheritance tax, but a 10%-16% tax is levied against estates valued at over $1 million.

6. Maryland -- $31,127

Average funeral expenses: $11,131

$11,131 Average end-of-life medical costs: $19,996

The average cost of a funeral in Maryland is a sizable $11,131, while medical expenses associated with dying hover around $19,996 -- both of which are much higher than the national average. Additionally, there is an estate tax of 0.8% to 16% on estates over $5 million and an inheritance tax of up to 10%.

5. Alaska-- $31,780

Average funeral expenses: $11,364

$11,364 Average end-of-life medical costs: $20,415

Funeral expenses in Alaska average $11,364, and medical bills associated with dying typically add up to $20,415. Alaska has neither inheritance or estate tax.

4. New York -- $33,763

Average funeral expenses: $12,074

$12,074 Average end-of-life medical costs: $21,689

At around $12,074, funeral costs in New York are well above the national average. Medical expenses related to end-of-life care average $21,689. No inheritance tax is levied in New York, but estates worth more than $6 million are taxed at between 3.06% and 16%.

3. California -- $34,541

Average funeral expenses: $12,352

$12,352 Average end-of-life medical costs: $22,189

In California, you'll pay neither estate nor inheritance tax. Funeral expenses average $12,352, and medical costs correlated with dying are $22,189.

2. Massachusetts -- $37,579

Average funeral expenses: $13,438

$13,438 Average end-of-life medical costs: $24,141

Though it's the second-most expensive state to die in, Massachusetts doesn't levy an inheritance tax but on estates valued at over $1 million, there is a tax ranging from 0.8% to 16% The standard cost of funeral activities is around $13,438, and medical expenses related to dying average $24,141.

1. Hawaii -- $46,189

Average funeral expenses: $15,203

$15,203 Average end-of-life medical costs: $29,672

Death in Hawaii is by far the priciest among all the states, as funeral costs average $16,517 and the benchmark for medical expenses correlated with end-of-life care is $29,672. The Aloha State doesn't have an inheritance tax, but estates worth more than $5.5 million are taxed at a 10%-20% rate.

Mark Shrayber and Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the cost of dying in all 50 states based on the median out-of-pocket funeral expenses -- $7,640, which includes viewing and cremation costs -- sourced from the National Funeral Directors Association's 2019 report; this amount was then adjusted to current 2020 dollars ($7744.77) using the Bureau of Labor Statistics' consumer price inflation calculator. The average out-of-pocket expenditures toward end of life necessities is $11,618, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research in 2010 dollars; this amount was then adjusted to current 2020 dollars ($13,843.38) using the Bureau of Labor Statistics' consumer price inflation calculator . These values were then adjusted to each state's respective cost of living, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. All data compiled on Nov. 20, 2020.

