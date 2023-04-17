Can You Afford To Die in Your State?

Nobody wants to think about death, but it's important to plan for the inevitability anyway, especially because there are costs associated with dying that are not insignificant.
For starters, funeral costs can add up fast. The National Funeral Directors Association cited the median out-of-pocket funeral expenses for 2021 -- including viewing and burial costs -- at $7,848. On top of that, according to Arcadia healthcare solutions, in the month before end of life, hospital care costs can total up to $32,379.
Explore: How Many Americans Have $100,000 Saved for Retirement?
Read More: How To Build a Financial Plan From Zero
One of the biggest factors impacting funeral expenses -- and the cost of dying, in general -- is the state where the death certificate is issued. Just like the cost of living, the cost of dying depends on where you live.
50. Mississippi -- $21,337
- Average funeral expenses: $7,630
- Average end-of-life medical costs: $13,707
The cheapest state to die in, Mississippi, has no estate tax or inheritance tax. Average funeral expenses total $7,630 and average medical costs associated with dying come out to $13,707 -- both well below the national average. This is unsurprising because Mississippi also has the cheapest cost of living in America, according to a separate GOBankingRates study.
Take Our Poll: What Do You Plan To Use Your Tax Refund For?
49. Oklahoma -- $21,538
- Average funeral expenses: $7,702
- Average end-of-life medical costs: $13,836
Medical costs associated with dying in Oklahoma are typically around $13,836 and the average cost of a funeral is $7,702 -- below national figures. You won't have to pay inheritance or estate taxes when you die in Oklahoma.
48. Kansas -- $21,965
- Average funeral expenses: $7,855
- Average end-of-life medical costs: $14,110
Funeral expenses in Kansas average $7,855 while medical costs associated with dying hover around $14,110. The state has no estate tax or inheritance tax.
47. Alabama -- $22,115
- Average funeral expenses: $7,908
- Average end-of-life medical costs: $14,207
The cost of a funeral in Alabama averages $7,908, and medical expenses related to death total approximately $14,207. No inheritance tax or estate tax is collected in the state.
Read: Reduce Your Social Security Tax Bill Using These Tips
46. Georgia -- $22,241
- Average funeral expenses: $7,953
- Average end-of-life medical costs: $14,288
In Georgia, the cost of a funeral averages $7,953, and the medical costs related to dying average $14,288. Neither estate taxes nor inheritance taxes are imposed.
45. Missouri -- $22,366
- Average funeral expenses: $7,998
- Average end-of-life medical costs: $14,368
The average cost of a funeral in Missouri is $7,998, and medical costs associated with dying typically total $14,368. Like the other members of the 10 cheapest states to die in, Alabama doesn't have an estate tax or an inheritance tax.
44. Iowa -- $22,392
- Average funeral expenses: $8,007
- Average end-of-life medical costs: $14,384
Falling below the national average, the standard cost for funeral expenses in Iowa is $8,007, while medical costs associated with dying are usually around $14,384. Iowa has no estate tax but it does have an inheritance tax of up to 10%.
Read: Celebrities Who Are Even Richer Than You Think
43. Indiana -- $22,567
- Average funeral expenses: $8,070
- Average end-of-life medical costs: $14,497
The cost of a funeral in Indiana averages $8,070, while medical expenses related to dying typically total $14,497. Indiana doesn't levy an estate tax or an inheritance tax.
42. West Virginia -- $22,592
- Average funeral expenses: $8,079
- Average end-of-life medical costs: $14,513
Funeral costs average $8,079 in West Virginia, and medical costs related to dying are normally around $14,513. West Virginia doesn't have an estate tax or an inheritance tax.
41. Tennessee -- $22,643
- Average funeral expenses: $8,097
- Average end-of-life medical costs: $14,546
Medical costs related to dying in Tennessee average $14,546 and the standard for funeral expenses is $8,097. There's no inheritance tax or estate tax in Tennessee.
Costco's Best Deals? Employee Reveals 10 Standout Buys for Your Money
40. Arkansas -- $22,743
- Average funeral expenses: $8,133
- Average end-of-life medical costs: $14,610
Arkansas doesn't impose an estate or inheritance tax. The average cost of a funeral in the state is low at $8,133, and medical costs associated with dying are typically around $14,610.
39. Nebraska -- $23,069
- Average funeral expenses: $8,250
- Average end-of-life medical costs: $14,820
Nebraska has no estate tax, but unlike many other states, it does have an inheritance tax of up to 18%. The average cost of a funeral is $8,250 and medical expenses related to dying hover around $14,820.
38. Ohio -- $23,069
- Average funeral expenses: $8,250
- Average end-of-life medical costs: $14,820
Dying in Ohio will cost around $14,820 in medical costs and $8,250 in funeral expenses. There's no estate tax or inheritance tax in Ohio.
Read: 5 Brand-New Items at Dollar Tree That Cost Way More at Target
37. Michigan -- $23,145
- Average funeral expenses: $8,276
- Average end-of-life medical costs: $14,868
The average cost of a funeral in Michigan is $8,276, while medical costs associated with death are typically around $14,868. Michigan residents don't pay an estate tax or an inheritance tax.
36. Texas -- $23,220
- Average funeral expenses: $8,303
- Average end-of-life medical costs: $14,917
The cost of a funeral in Texas averages $8,303, and medical expenses associated with dying are typically around $14,917. Texans don't pay an estate tax or an inheritance tax.
35. Wyoming -- $23,220
- Average funeral expenses: $8,303
- Average end-of-life medical costs: $14,917
Funeral costs in Wyoming run approximately $8,303, and medical costs associated with dying total $14,917, on average. Wyoming doesn't have an estate tax or an inheritance tax.
Social Security: 20% Cuts to Your Payments May Come Sooner Than Expected
34. Illinois -- $23,245
- Average funeral expenses: $8,312
- Average end-of-life medical costs: $14,933
Like most states, Illinois doesn't have an inheritance tax. However, estates worth more than $4 million are taxed at a rate of 0.8%-16%. There's no estate tax in Illinois. Medical costs related to death average $14,933, and funeral expenses run approximately $8,312.
33. Louisiana -- $23,496
- Average funeral expenses: $8,402
- Average end-of-life medical costs: $15,094
Funeral costs in Louisiana total approximately $8,402, while medical expenses related to dying average $15,094. The state doesn't have an estate tax or an inheritance tax.
32. New Mexico -- $23,596
- Average funeral expenses: $8,438
- Average end-of-life medical costs: $13,027
You won't be charged an estate tax or an inheritance tax in New Mexico, which is good news if you are the executor of a will. Plan for around $8,438 in funeral costs and approximately $13,027 in medical expenses associated with dying.
Explore: These Are the 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in the US -- 5 Are in Florida
31. South Carolina -- $23,672
- Average funeral expenses: $8,465
- Average end-of-life medical costs: $15,207
The average cost of a funeral in South Carolina is $8,465, and medical expenses associated with dying total $15,207, on average. Neither an estate tax nor an inheritance tax is collected in South Carolina.
30. South Dakota -- $23,722
- Average funeral expenses: $8,483
- Average end-of-life medical costs: $15,239
In South Dakota, there's no estate tax or inheritance tax, so you won't have to worry too much about what might happen to your money after you die. The average cost of a funeral is $8,483, and medical expenses associated with dying tend to total $15,239.
29. Kentucky -- $23,822
- Average funeral expenses: $8,519
- Average end-of-life medical costs: $15,304
Like most states, Kentucky doesn't have an inheritance tax. However, estates worth more than $3 million are taxed at a rate of up to 16%. Funeral costs average $8,519, and medical costs related to dying are typically around $15,304.
Read: 7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis
28. Wisconsin -- $23,973
- Average funeral expenses: $8,573
- Average end-of-life medical costs: $15,400
In Wisconsin, the average cost of a funeral is $8,573, and medical costs associated with dying average $15,400. There's no estate tax or inheritance tax.
27. North Carolina -- $24,023
- Average funeral expenses: $8,591
- Average end-of-life medical costs: $15,433
Funeral costs in North Carolina tend to total around $8,591, while medical expenses associated with dying average $15,433. No inheritance tax or estate tax is instituted.
26. North Dakota -- $24,375
- Average funeral expenses: $8,716
- Average end-of-life medical costs: $15,658
North Dakota doesn't have an inheritance tax or an estate tax. Medical expenses associated with dying are usually around $15,658, and the average cost of a funeral is $8,716.
Read: 6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren't Taxable
25. Minnesota -- $24,475
- Average funeral expenses: $8,752
- Average end-of-life medical costs: $15,723
No estate tax is imposed in South Dakota but there is an inheritance tax on estates over $3 million of between 13% and 16%. Funeral expenses average $8,752, and medical costs related to dying are typically around $15,723.
24. Pennsylvania -- $24,651
- Average funeral expenses: $7,536
- Average end-of-life medical costs: $13,470
Still under the U.S. benchmark, medical costs associated with dying in Pennsylvania average $13,470, and funeral expenses are approximately $7,536. The state doesn't impose an inheritance tax or an estate tax.
23. Idaho -- $25,002
- Average funeral expenses: $8,941
- Average end-of-life medical costs: $16,061
The standard cost of a funeral in Idaho is approximately $8,941 while medical costs related to dying typically average $16,061.
22. Florida -- $25,806
- Average funeral expenses: $9,228
- Average end-of-life medical costs: $16,577
The cost of a funeral in Florida is typically around $9,228, and medical expenses associated with death average $16,577. No estate tax or inheritance tax is levied in the Sunshine State.
Explore: What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Every Age?
21. Utah -- $25,806
- Average funeral expenses: $9,228
- Average end-of-life medical costs: $16,577
Slightly above the national average, standard funeral costs in Minnesota come out to $9,228, and medical expenses associated with dying are approximately $16,577.
20. Virginia -- $25,806
- Average funeral expenses: $9,228
- Average end-of-life medical costs: $16,577
There's no estate tax or inheritance tax in Virginia. The average cost of a funeral is $9,228 in Virginia, and medical expenses related to death tend to add up to $16,577.
19. Nevada -- $25,906
- Average funeral expenses: $9,264
- Average end-of-life medical costs: $16,642
There's no estate tax or inheritance tax in Nevada. Medical costs related to death hover around $16,642, and funeral expenses average $9,264
Social Security: Proposal for $2,400 Extra in Checks Expanded and Reintroduced in Congress
18. Colorado -- $26,257
- Average funeral expenses: $9,390
- Average end-of-life medical costs: $16,868
Colorado doesn't have an estate tax or an inheritance tax. Medical expenses related to dying total approximately $16,868, and the average cost of a funeral is $9,390.
17. Montana -- $26,308
- Average funeral expenses: $9,408
- Average end-of-life medical costs: $16,900
You won't pay an inheritance tax or estate tax in Montana. Funeral costs average $9,408, and medical expenses related to death tend to fall around $16,900.
16. Delaware -- $26,508
- Average funeral expenses: $9,479
- Average end-of-life medical costs: $17,029
Medical costs related to dying in Delaware average $17,029. Funeral expenses add up to $9,479 on average, but there's no estate or inheritance tax.
Read: Suze Orman Cautions Against Investing Emergency Funds in Two Common Places -- Here's Why
15. Arizona -- $26,559
- Average funeral expenses: $10,090
- Average end-of-life medical costs: $18,126
Expect to spend about $10,090 on funeral costs in Arizona. Typical medical expenses involved with dying are $18,126, and there's no estate tax or inheritance tax. Arizona is also one of the states with no income tax.
14. New Jersey -- $28,215
- Average funeral expenses: $10,090
- Average end-of-life medical costs: $18,126
In New Jersey, funeral expenses average $10,090, and medical expenses related to dying typically hover around $18,126. There's no estate tax, but there is an inheritance tax of up to 16%.
13. Rhode Island -- $28,341
- Average funeral expenses: $10,135
- Average end-of-life medical costs: $18,206
Rhode Island has a tax ranging from 0.8% to 16% on estates worth more than $1.7 million. There's no inheritance tax, but funeral costs average $10,135, and medical expenses related to death are typically around $18,206.
Read: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
12. Washington -- $28,667
- Average funeral expenses: $10,251
- Average end-of-life medical costs: $18,416
Washington estates valued at more than $2.2 million are taxed between 10% and 20%. There's no inheritance tax, but the average cost of a funeral is $10,251 and $18,416 is the standard for medical expenses associated with end-of-life care.
11. Maine -- $28,943
- Average funeral expenses: $10,350
- Average end-of-life medical costs: $18,593
Maine estates valued at more than $5.8 million are taxed between 8% and 12%. In Maine, the standard funeral costs $10,350, and medical expenses correlated with dying average $18,593. There's no estate tax, but you'll face an inheritance tax of up to 16%.
10. Vermont -- $29,094
- Average funeral expenses: $10,404
- Average end-of-life medical costs: $18,690
Vermont estates valued at more than $5 million are taxed at 16%. In Vermont, the standard funeral costs $10,404, and medical expenses correlated with dying average $18,593. There's no inheritance tax.
Explore: 10 Best Cash Advance Apps That Cover You Until Payday
9. New Hampshire -- $29,144
- Average funeral expenses: $10,422
- Average end-of-life medical costs: $18,722
The average cost of a funeral in New Hampshire is $10,422, and medical expenses associated with death typically amount to $18,722. There's an estate tax of 10.8% to 12% on estates over $9.1 million.
8. Connecticut -- $29,320
- Average funeral expenses: $10,485
- Average end-of-life medical costs: $18,835
In Connecticut, funeral costs are typically around $10,485, and medical expenses related to end-of-life care average $18,835. There's no inheritance tax, but a 10.8% to 12% tax is levied against estates valued at over $9 million.
7. Oregon -- $30,424
- Average funeral expenses: $10,880
- Average end-of-life medical costs: $19,545
In Oregon, funeral costs are typically around $10,880, and medical expenses related to end-of-life care average $19,545. There's no inheritance tax, but a 10%-16% tax is levied against estates valued at over $1 million.
Learn: How Many Americans Have $100,000 Saved for Retirement?
6. Maryland -- $31,127
- Average funeral expenses: $11,131
- Average end-of-life medical costs: $19,996
The average cost of a funeral in Maryland is a sizable $11,131, while medical expenses associated with dying hover around $19,996 -- both of which are much higher than the national average. Additionally, there is an estate tax of 0.8% to 16% on estates over $5 million and an inheritance tax of up to 10%.
5. Alaska-- $31,780
- Average funeral expenses: $11,364
- Average end-of-life medical costs: $20,415
Funeral expenses in Alaska average $11,364, and medical bills associated with dying typically add up to $20,415. Alaska has neither inheritance or estate tax.
4. New York -- $33,763
- Average funeral expenses: $12,074
- Average end-of-life medical costs: $21,689
At around $12,074, funeral costs in New York are well above the national average. Medical expenses related to end-of-life care average $21,689. No inheritance tax is levied in New York, but estates worth more than $6 million are taxed at between 3.06% and 16%.
Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone
3. California -- $34,541
- Average funeral expenses: $12,352
- Average end-of-life medical costs: $22,189
In California, you'll pay neither estate nor inheritance tax. Funeral expenses average $12,352, and medical costs correlated with dying are $22,189.
2. Massachusetts -- $37,579
- Average funeral expenses: $13,438
- Average end-of-life medical costs: $24,141
Though it's the second-most expensive state to die in, Massachusetts doesn't levy an inheritance tax but on estates valued at over $1 million, there is a tax ranging from 0.8% to 16% The standard cost of funeral activities is around $13,438, and medical expenses related to dying average $24,141.
1. Hawaii -- $46,189
- Average funeral expenses: $15,203
- Average end-of-life medical costs: $29,672
Death in Hawaii is by far the priciest among all the states, as funeral costs average $16,517 and the benchmark for medical expenses correlated with end-of-life care is $29,672. The Aloha State doesn't have an inheritance tax, but estates worth more than $5.5 million are taxed at a 10%-20% rate.
More From GOBankingRates
- Houses in These Cities Are Suddenly Bargains
- Do You Have a Tax Question? Ask a Tax Pro
- How to Build a Financial Plan From Zero
- Financial Insight in Your Inbox: Sign Up for GBR's Daily Newsletter
Mark Shrayber and Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.
Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the cost of dying in all 50 states based on the median out-of-pocket funeral expenses -- $7,640, which includes viewing and cremation costs -- sourced from the National Funeral Directors Association's 2019 report; this amount was then adjusted to current 2020 dollars ($7744.77) using the Bureau of Labor Statistics' consumer price inflation calculator. The average out-of-pocket expenditures toward end of life necessities is $11,618, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research in 2010 dollars; this amount was then adjusted to current 2020 dollars ($13,843.38) using the Bureau of Labor Statistics' consumer price inflation calculator . These values were then adjusted to each state's respective cost of living, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. All data compiled on Nov. 20, 2020.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Can You Afford To Die in Your State?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.