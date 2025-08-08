Can XRP Ever Surpass Bitcoin?

Key Points XRP is growing very rapidly at the moment.

In crypto, few assets have a fan base as vocal as XRP's (CRYPTO: XRP). The coin was born to move money for the banking system, and today, a few of its backers dream of something even bigger, like unseating Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to become crypto's top dog. That prospect feels tantalizing in a 12-month period when XRP has grown by 487% while Bitcoin "merely" doubled.

But does the math, not to mention the market structure, leave any room for this flipping to happen?

How steep is the hill for XRP?

As of Aug. 5, Bitcoin's market cap sits near $2.2 trillion, making XRP's $177 billion look tiny in comparison.

For XRP to flip Bitcoin, it would need to rise roughly 13x with Bitcoin standing still, which is very unlikely for crypto's biggest coin to do over any significant period of time. Even if Bitcoin's price were to fall 50%, XRP would still need a jump of between 6x and 7x, which is beyond the edge of what's believable.

Put another way, XRP would have to ingest about $2 trillion of net new capital while Bitcoin accrued zero in terms of new inflows.

For context, every spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the U.S. combined has attracted $19.2 billion in inflows so far in 2025. Pulling in vastly more than that, even over several years, would require institutional adoption of XRP on a scale that no crypto project has yet achieved or even approached.

The supply side is tricky too. Unlike Bitcoin's hard-capped limit of 21 million coins, of which perhaps 20% are already lost forever, tightening the float even further, XRP's floating supply can and does expand gradually from the slow release of escrow-locked tokens controlled by Ripple.

Those unlocks are predictable and transparent, yet they still dilute investors unless demand rises faster. So, the bar to one-upping Bitcoin is even higher than it first appears.

The perfect storm scenario that could lead to a flipping

There is, however, a very narrow and highly improbable scenario where XRP could catch up and surpass Bitcoin.

Assume that Ripple, the company that issues XRP, executes its technology development roadmap for the chain perfectly, and succeeds in getting institutional investors and financial institutions onboard in droves. That means the chain would be the go-to location for tokenized asset management, including private credit and stablecoin storage, not to mention trade settlement and on-demand liquidity for investment banks handling securities. The chain has made some headway in all of those activities so far, but for this scenario, it needs to win every single one, and likely completely.

Now imagine Bitcoin hitting rough seas at the same time. A combination of cybersecurity, environmental, technological, political, and social factors would need to coincide to bring it down.

Proof-of-work mining already draws some regulatory heat; Norway is weighing a temporary ban on new power-hungry Bitcoin mines. If the E.U. or another major bloc enacts similar restrictions, large asset managers might reconsider their Bitcoin allocations for environmental reasons. The same would be true if new capital gains laws pertaining specifically to crypto were passed worldwide.

Furthermore, if Bitcoin fails to become secure against quantum computing-derived threats, investors may seek safer and greener pastures where they can be more confident that their funds will be safe.

Suddenly, fresh money that once defaulted to Bitcoin could flow toward a greener, compliance-friendly alternative, like XRP. XRP's built-in payments rail would keep transaction fees low, reinforcing utility as volumes rise. In other words, if Bitcoin encounters its absolute worst-case scenario, and XRP experiences its wildest dreams coming true, XRP would have a (still not great) shot at flipping it.

But every link in that chain has to hold.

Bitcoin's scarcity narrative remains powerful, ETF ownership is sticky, and the network effect of being the reserve asset for crypto grows with each halving. To bet on XRP flipping Bitcoin, you must also bet that all of Bitcoin's advantages will erode faster than XRP's adoption exploding. It isn't likely.

You can still buy the underdog and do well here

Waiting for XRP to outrun Bitcoin is not wise.

The upside of betting on that outcome is enormous, but conditional on a string of low-probability events and major shifts, or even outright reversals, in current trends. A more balanced view is to treat XRP as a specialized play on cross-border payments and real-world asset tokenization.

If those themes continue gaining momentum, and they probably will, XRP can continue to appreciate handsomely even while remaining a fraction of Bitcoin's heft.

Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

