Can XM Cyber IP Acquisition Strengthen CrowdStrike's Falcon Platform?

CrowdStrike CRWD is strengthening its Falcon platform by acquiring the intellectual property of XM Cyber. The deal includes more than 45 patents and proprietary source code related to attack path analysis and exposure management. XM Cyber customers will have the option to move to the Falcon platform through Falcon Flex over time. The deal is a part of CrowdStrike's expanded partnership with Schwarz Digits to offer the Falcon platform on STACKIT's sovereign cloud across Europe.

The acquisition enhances CrowdStrike's Falcon Exposure Management offering.Falcon Exposure Management continuously monitors an organization's attack surface and prioritizes vulnerabilities based on how likely they are to be exploited. Adding XM Cyber's attack path analysis technology should help improve the Falcon platform's ability to identify attack paths and prioritize security risks, and help organizations understand how attackers can move through their networks by combining multiple vulnerabilities.

The acquisition also supports CrowdStrike's platform strategy. As AI helps attackers discover and exploit vulnerabilities faster, companies are looking for security platforms, such as CrowdStrike's Falcon platform, that bring multiple capabilities together. During the first quarter of fiscal 2027, the adoption of Falcon Exposure Management nearly doubled year over year. Here, Falcon Flex's ability to help customers adopt additional modules through a single subscription model should create opportunities for further platform expansion.

The acquisition adds new technology to CrowdStrike's exposure management offering and creates an opportunity to bring XM Cyber customers onto Falcon Flex. Through this acquisition, CrowdStrike is improving its ability to help enterprises manage AI-driven cyber risks while supporting its long-term platform growth strategy. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2027 and 2028 revenues indicates a year-over-year increase of around 23.5% and 21.6%, respectively.

How Competitors Fare Against CRWD

Competitors like Palo Alto Networks PANW and Zscaler ZS are also gaining ground through platform expansion and AI innovation through acquisitions.

In May 2026, PANW completed its acquisition of Portkey, a company specializing in AI Gateways, to strengthen its AI security offering. PANW aims to use Portkey as the AI Gateway within its Prisma AIRS platform to act as a central system to monitor, control and secure all AI-related activity across an organization.

In May 2026, Zscaler announced its intent to acquire Symmetry Systems, which provides an access graph that maps how identities, applications and data sources connect across the enterprise. Through this acquisition, Symmetry Systems’ technology will be integrated with Zscaler’s Zero Trust Exchange platform to strengthen agentic security use cases, providing organizations with control over how AI agents interact with applications and data.

CRWD’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of CrowdStrike have jumped 73.3% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Security industry’s return of 73.5%.

CRWD YTD Price Return Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, CrowdStrike trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 31.64, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 19.35. The Zacks Value Score of F also suggests that CRWD stock is overvalued.

CRWD Forward 12-Month P/S Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CrowdStrike’s fiscal 2027 and 2028 earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 32.3% and 27%, respectively. The estimates for fiscal 2027 have been revised upward by 2 cents over the past 60 days, while the same for fiscal 2028 have been revised up by a penny over the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CrowdStrike currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.