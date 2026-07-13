Can X-Energy's Capital-Light Model Drive Long-Term Growth?

X-Energy, Inc. XE is pursuing a different strategy by focusing on technology licensing, fuel manufacturing, and engineering services instead of owning or constructing nuclear power plants. This capital-light approach could position the company for scalable long-term growth.



Unlike traditional nuclear developers, XE does not plan to serve as the engineering, procurement and construction contractor, finance customer projects, or operate nuclear plants. Instead, the company intends to license its Generation IV Xe-100 small modular reactor technology, manufacture and sell proprietary TRISO-X fuel, and provide engineering and lifecycle support services. By limiting its exposure to construction and project financing risks, X-Energy expects to generate higher-quality revenues while requiring less capital as commercialization expands.



A key differentiator is the company's proprietary TRISO fuel technology. Every Xe-100 reactor will require ongoing fuel reloads throughout its anticipated 60-year operating life, creating a recurring revenue opportunity that extends well beyond the initial reactor sale.



The company is also building the infrastructure needed to support commercialization. Earlier this year, TRISO-X received the first-ever U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission Category II license authorizing commercial production of advanced TRISO fuel at its planned TX-1 and TX-2 facilities.



XE recently signed an agreement with IHI to expand U.S.-Japan supply-chain development, announced a letter of intent with Talen Energy to evaluate multiple Xe-100 deployments within the PJM market, and is collaborating with utilities including subsidiaries of PPL Corporation to explore future reactor deployments. Collectively, XE estimates that its commercial development pipeline represents nearly 11.5 gigawatts of potential generating capacity, providing significant long-term growth opportunities if these projects advance toward deployment.

Advanced Nuclear Companies Expand Commercial Opportunities

Along with X-Energy, several other companies seeking to commercialize advanced nuclear technologies are discussed below.



NuScale Power SMR is developing light-water small modular reactors for utilities and industrial customers, with its growth tied primarily to reactor deployments and associated engineering services.



BWX Technologies BWXT is leveraging its expertise in nuclear manufacturing and fuel technologies to expand its commercial nuclear business while maintaining its leadership in naval nuclear reactors.

XE Stock’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2027 earnings per share indicates an increase of 20.26% year over year.



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XE Stock Trading at a Premium

XE is trading at a premium relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 11.72X compared with the industry average of 5.25X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

XE Stock’s Price Performance

In the past month, the company’s shares have lost 24.4% compared with the industry’s 3.2% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

XE’s Zacks Rank

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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X-Energy, Inc. (XE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.