Can Workday's Wellness Tie-Up With Lyra Health Aid the Stock?

Workday, Inc. WDAY has partnered with Lyra Health, the leader in workforce mental health solutions, to enhance its employee wellness platform. This initiative will integrate Lyra Health’s mental health services into Workday Wellness, helping employees to get personalized care recommendations and access mental health support more easily.



Workday Wellness is an AI-powered platform that helps employees easily access workplace benefits and wellness resources. The platform also provides employers with real-time data on how benefits are used. This helps organizations improve wellness programs and employee engagement.



The collaboration aims to improve how employee benefits are managed. Workday Wellness uses advanced APIs to automate benefit plan setup, making it faster to launch programs such as Employee Assistance Programs, which help companies to reduce the complexity of introducing new mental health benefits.

How Are Competitors Advancing?

Workday faces competition from Oracle Corporation ORCL and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP. Oracle is adding AI-powered tools and automation to its Fusion Cloud HCM platform to help HR teams work more efficiently. It also improves talent management, recruiting and employee experience. Oracle HCM is working with e& to standardize HR processes and automate tasks for its global workforce.



ADP is adding AI-powered tools to its HCM platforms to automate HR tasks, improve talent management and provide better workforce insights for global organizations. ADP partnered with Pine Services Group to expand its AI-enabled HCM and workforce management solutions across ERP platforms.

Workday’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Workday shares have lost 41.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 1.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Workday trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, below the industry average of 28.21.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings estimates for 2027 have remained static at $10.54 over the past 60 days, while the same for 2028 has declined 1.1% to $12.32.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Workday currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

