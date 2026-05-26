Can Workday's New Sana AI Solutions for Enterprises Boost Its Shares?

Workday, Inc. WDAY has unveiled Sana for IT Service Management (ITSM) and a new Travel Agent to strengthen its artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered platform for HR, finance and IT. These new AI agents are designed to automate workplace tasks, improve employee productivity and simplify workflows by bringing multiple functions into a single conversational experience.



Built on Workday’s AI platform, Sana for ITSM helps organizations automate employee IT support tasks, which include onboarding, offboarding, password resets, software installation and access management. The solution uses company data and policies to handle requests automatically and improve workflow efficiency. It is expected to reduce manual IT helpdesk tasks while improving response times and productivity.



The company also launched a new Travel Agent that brings travel planning, booking, approvals and expense management into one platform. Employees can book flights and hotels, manage schedules and automatically create expense reports within the system. The solution is designed to simplify travel management and give finance teams better visibility into company spending.



Both AI tools follow Workday’s security policies and business processes. The initiative supports Workday’s strategy to grow its enterprise AI business and improve operational efficiency through automation.

How Competitors Are Advancing in Enterprise AI?

Workday faces competition from Oracle Corporation ORCL and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP. Oracle is expanding its focus on enterprise AI through Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and AI-powered business applications. The company has introduced AI services and AI-powered business applications to help companies automate workflows and improve productivity. Oracle is adding AI features to its finance, supply chain and cloud applications to improve business operations.



ADP is strengthening its position in enterprise AI across HR and workforce management operations. The company is using AI tools to automate hiring, payroll, employee support and workforce analytics. ADP is adding generative AI features to improve productivity and decision-making for businesses.

Workday’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Workday shares have lost 46.5% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 12.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Workday trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 2.98, below the industry average of 3.79.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings estimates for fiscal 2027 have increased 0.1% to $10.55 over the past 60 days, while the same for fiscal 2028 have increased 0.2% to $12.34.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Workday currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Workday, Inc. (WDAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.