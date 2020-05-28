Can Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this pipeline operator, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Williams Companies, Inc. The, there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The earnings estimate of $0.23 per share for the current quarter represents a change of -11.54% from the number reported a year ago.

Over the last 30 days, three estimates have moved higher for Williams Companies, Inc. The while one has gone lower. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 6.11%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $0.83 per share for the full year, which represents a change of -16.16% from the prior-year number.

There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, two estimates have moved up for Williams Companies, Inc. The versus two negative revisions. This has pushed the consensus estimate 35.05% higher.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, Williams Companies, Inc. The currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Investors have been betting on Williams Companies, Inc. The because of its solid estimate revisions, as evident from the stock's 5.2% gain over the past four weeks. As its earnings growth prospects might push the stock higher, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

