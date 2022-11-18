Can WhiteHorse (WHF) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?

WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this lender to small companies is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- has this insight at its core.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For WhiteHorse, there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $0.43 per share for the current quarter, which represents a year-over-year change of +30.3%.

Over the last 30 days, three estimates have moved higher for WhiteHorse compared to no negative revisions. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 13.91%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the earnings estimate of $1.54 per share represents a change of +13.24% from the year-ago number.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for WhiteHorse. Over the past month, three estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 6.04%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped WhiteHorse earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for WhiteHorse have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 7.7% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

One Tiny Company Could Shake the EV Industry

Zacks Aggressive Growth expert Brian Bolan has pinpointed a U.S. manufacturer with an under-$5 stock price that's gearing for a monster ride. It's ramping up production of an affordable, "working man's" rival to Tesla just as soaring gas prices and desire for energy independence are set to drive the EV market to $1 trillion in 5 years.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.