Can Whirlpool (WHR) Beat on Q2 Earnings Despite Inflation Woes?

Whirlpool Corporation WHR is slated to release second-quarter 2023 results on Jul 24, after the closing bell. The household appliance company is expected to have witnessed revenue and earnings declines in the to-be-reported quarter.



For second-quarter revenues, the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $4.85 billion, suggesting a 4.9% decline from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings has moved up 1% in the past seven days to $3.98. However, the consensus mark for earnings indicates a 33.3% decrease from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The company delivered an earnings surprise of 24.3% in the last reported quarter. Also, the bottom line beat estimates by 8.1%, on average, over the trailing four quarters.

Key Points to Note

Whirlpool has been witnessing a challenging macro environment and sluggish demand from rising inflation. The company has been witnessing muted consumer sentiments from inflation and increasing interest rates, along with the ongoing war in Ukraine and unfavorable currency.



Global supply-chain disruptions and rising raw material costs have been hurting Whirlpool’s performance. The company has been witnessing elevated raw materials, freight and logistic costs, as well as energy costs. All these factors are expected to have marred its margin performance in second-quarter 2023.



We anticipate the company’s gross margin to contract 130 basis points (bps) in the second quarter of 2023. Gross profit is expected to decline 12.7% year over year in the quarter. Further, the company is likely to have witnessed an increase in SG&A expenses, weighing on its operating margin. Our model indicates a 3.1% increase in SG&A expenses on a year-over-year basis, with a 90-bps increase in the SG&A rate. The operating margin for the second quarter is expected to contract 200 bps to 7%.



Nonetheless, Whirlpool is on track with early and decisive actions to protect margins and productivity amid the ongoing supply-chain constraints and significant inflationary pressures. The company has been implementing cost takeout actions, including curtailing structural and discretionary costs, capturing raw material deflation opportunities, effectively managing working capital, and syncing supply chain and labor levels with demand.



It announced significant cost-based price increases of 5-18% in various countries. WHR also launched a cost takeout program worth $500 million, which is likely to have reduced fixed and variable costs. Management has been on track with its cost takeout actions and expects $800-$900 million related to gains from the aforementioned measures and eased raw material inflation.



On the last reported quarter’searnings call management pointed out that it was optimistic about the structural strength of its North America business. Management believed that its actions would aid in delivering strong results in North America. This is expected to include nearly 100 bps of sequential margin expansion in every quarter of 2023.

What the Zacks Model Says

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Whirlpool this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.



Whirlpool currently has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +5.21%.

