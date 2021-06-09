Can Weingarten Realty Investors' (NYSE:WRI) Weak Financials Pull The Plug On The Stock's Current Momentum On Its Share Price?

Weingarten Realty Investors' (NYSE:WRI) stock is up by a considerable 26% over the past three months. However, in this article, we decided to focus on its weak fundamentals, as long-term financial performance of a business is what ultimatley dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Weingarten Realty Investors' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Weingarten Realty Investors is:

5.3% = US$95m ÷ US$1.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.05 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Weingarten Realty Investors' Earnings Growth And 5.3% ROE

When you first look at it, Weingarten Realty Investors' ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 5.1%, so we won't completely dismiss the company. But then again, Weingarten Realty Investors' five year net income shrunk at a rate of 3.9%. Remember, the company's ROE is a bit low to begin with. So that's what might be causing earnings growth to shrink.

However, when we compared Weingarten Realty Investors' growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 10.0% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

NYSE:WRI Past Earnings Growth June 9th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for WRI? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Weingarten Realty Investors Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Weingarten Realty Investors seems to be paying out most of its income as dividends judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 66% (meaning, the company retains only 34% of profits). However, this is typical for REITs as they are often required by law to distribute most of their earnings. So this probably explains the company's shrinking earnings.

Moreover, Weingarten Realty Investors has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 65%.

Summary

On the whole, Weingarten Realty Investors' performance is quite a big let-down. The company has seen a lack of earnings growth as a result of retaining very little profits and whatever little it does retain, is being reinvested at a very low rate of return. Additionally, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that analysts expect the company's earnings to continue to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

