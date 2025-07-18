Can Wegovy & Ozempic Drive Another Strong Quarter for Novo Nordisk?

Novo Nordisk NVO generates most of its revenues from the sales of its blockbuster GLP-1 injections, Ozempic for type II diabetes (T2D) and Wegovy for obesity. Ozempic and Wegovy include the same compound, semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist. Both medications have experienced rapid demand due to increased prescription rates following label expansions, which have driven up their sales.

Ozempic generated DKK 32.7 billion (up 15%), while Wegovy generated DKK 17.4 billion (up 83%) in sales in the first quarter of 2025. The combined figure accounted for around 66% of the company’s total revenues in the quarter. Despite the upward trend, the growth rates were hurt by the presence of compounded GLP-1s in the market. Investors will be most keen to know the sales numbers of these two drugs when Novo Nordisk reports second-quarter results on Aug. 6.

Following the removal of semaglutide drugs from the FDA’s shortage list in early 2025, Novo Nordisk successfully pushed for a federal ban on mass compounding of semaglutide, limiting the availability of unauthorized versions in its largest market. The company is also boosting Wegovy access through programs like the NovoCare Pharmacy and exclusive formulary coverage with CVS Caremark, alongside international expansion, which likely supported stronger second-quarter performance.

Looking ahead, further label expansions — such as Ozempic for peripheral artery disease, an oral version of Wegovy, and a higher-dose injectable version of Wegovy — are expected to fuel continued growth. Novo Nordisk is also addressing supply constraints by ramping up manufacturing capacity. Beyond Ozempic and Wegovy, its oral T2D drug Rybelsus and portfolio of insulin and rare disease treatments continue to support revenue growth.

Competition Heating Up in the Obesity Space

Eli Lilly LLY is Novo Nordisk’s fierce competitor in the obesity space, which markets its tirzepatide medicines as Mounjaro for T2D and Zepbound for obesity. Despite being on the market for less than three years, both drugs have become Lilly’s key top-line drivers. In the first quarter of 2025, they generated combined sales of $6.15 billion, accounting for around 48% of Lilly’s total revenues. LLY is scheduled to release second-quarter earnings results on Aug. 7.

Several other companies, like Viking Therapeutics VKTX, are also making rapid progress in the development of GLP-1-based candidates in their clinical pipeline. Recently, Viking Therapeutics started two late-stage studies evaluating the subcutaneous formulation of its investigational obesity drug, VK2735. A mid-stage study is currently ongoing, evaluating an oral version of this obesity drug, with a data readout expected later this year.

NVO’s Stock Price, Valuation & Estimates

Year to date, Novo Nordisk shares have lost 24.1% compared with the industry’s 0.1% decline. The company has also underperformed the sector and the S&P 500 during the same time frame, as seen in the chart below.

NVO Stock Underperforms the Industry, Sector & the S&P 500

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Novo Nordisk is trading at a premium to the industry, as seen in the chart below. Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 15.14 forward earnings, which is slightly higher than 15.04 for the industry. However, the stock is trading much below its five-year mean of 29.25.

NVO Stock Valuation

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings estimates for 2025 have improved from $3.84 to $3.98 per share over the past 60 days. During the same time frame, Novo Nordisk’s 2026 earnings per share estimates have declined from $4.64 to $4.57.

NVO Estimate Movement

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock’s return on equity on a trailing 12-month basis is 80.95%, which is higher than 33.55% for the large drugmaker industry, as seen in the chart below.

NVO Return on Equity

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Novo Nordisk currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.