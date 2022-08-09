Can We Stop Being Shocked by Positive Jobs News Now?

By Matt Massucci, founder and CEO, Hirewell

When the latest jobs report came out, the reactions rushed in -- overwhelmingly with the same take. CNN called it a “massive surprise.” Marketwatch called it a “shocker.” But as a recruiter who works with businesses all over the country, I called it expected.

For all the talk about recession, I see every day that businesses are in a war for talent. The “great resignation” is real, and shows no sign of abating.

Workers are leaving their jobs and jumping over to new ones that provide better pay, benefits, lifestyles, and more. Quit rates have stayed just about the same all year -- an indication that the warnings of a coming recession have not scared workers into staying put. (And while layoffs in the tech sector have gotten attention, in the big picture, voluntary departures from jobs vastly outnumber layoffs and discharges.)

It’s crucial for businesses, and their shareholders, to understand this. Doom-and-gloom scenarios that have recently filled news cycles can hurt organizations, leading them to make big mistakes.

All too often, I’ve seen companies underestimate the job market. Expecting unemployment levels to rise, some executives think they should slow down the hiring process because more and more workers will become available. They also lowball salary offers, expecting good candidates to be desperate enough to accept them. These are big mistakes. Organizations lose out.

With layoffs and discharges even lower in June than they were in May, we’re still very much in a “quitter’s market.” Most top performers have plenty of choices, and no reason to stay somewhere they’re dissatisfied.

There's no single magic formula for attraction and retention. The candidates I speak with, across a wide variety of industries, all want to know the details of a job and what they’d do in the position, what the company and its culture are like, what learning and development opportunities exist, and a lot more. Compensation is obviously crucial as well, and the freedom to work remotely has become a new essential for many.

The Fed’s impact

Of course, the job market won’t stay this way forever. Ups and downs are inevitable -- and moves by the Federal Reserve could make a big difference here.

In an attempt to tackle inflation, the Fed has been raising interest rates. While that has its benefits, it can also ultimately increase unemployment. So in setting policy, officials are between a rock and a hard place.

The latest job numbers are raising questions about which move is right. “‘Sizzling’ U.S. Jobs Data Make Case for Bigger Fed Rate Increases,” a Bloomberg headline reported. And as Reuters put it, “Unusually large U.S. jobs number stokes case for 'unusually large' rate hike.”

At some point, higher rates will likely put an end to job growth. But there are other important factors as well that influence the job market.

More variables

Savvy business leaders and investors have reason to keep an eye on the labor force participation rate. Overall, participation in the workforce has been trickling down since around the turn of the millennium, when it topped off at about 67%. Retirements among baby boomers have largely explained the change. When the pandemic set in, the rate suddenly plummeted. But it climbed its way back closer to pre-pandemic levels, and is now at about 62%.

Immigration is also a factor. The previous administration made it harder for foreign workers to come to the United States under work visas. Although the Biden administration has been working to ease those rules, there's still a backlog. Businesses and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce have been pushing to expand these visas, which could help ease worker shortages.

But even with these variables in play, the jobs picture remains clear. There is no reason to expect a massive slowdown in hiring anytime soon. Luring top talent should be number one on executives’ to-do list. When investors seek out smart bets, they have good reason to go with companies that are doing everything they can to attract and retain.

Matt Massucci is founder and CEO of Hirewell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.