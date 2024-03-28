Can We See More Upside, With This Stock Market Rally?

The stock market started this year strong. Is that a signal for even more upside over the near term? Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, is will know and he’s here with me now.

1. John what do you think, more market upside in the offing?

2. In the big picture, you recently wrote that Yearend 2024 focused stock traders can look over any short-term headwinds. Which headwinds exactly?

3. Are there any headwinds that can’t be overlooked?

4. You also wrote recently, of note is a big value gap that exists between U.S. large cap & small cap benchmarks. Why is that important?

5. What will this mean to the growth story?

6. So is it time for a big small cap run?

7. You even mentioned that there are a lot of stock trader and covering analyst eyeballs watching for an index style rotation away from the Magnificent 7 stock market leaders. Does that mean you might be eyeing a change in stock market leadership soon?

8. Analysts have been raising their S&P500 targets for this year. What’s yours?

9. Top Ranked, Strong Buy, stocks you’re following include Arm Holdings plc ARM, Li Auto LI, and Vulcan Materials VMC.

Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, on the market big picture and a stock value gap.

With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.



Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (ARM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.