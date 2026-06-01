Can Water Infrastructure Demand Become EMCOR's Next Growth Driver?

EMCOR Group, Inc. EME is seeing growing opportunities in the water and wastewater infrastructure market, a trend that could provide an additional source of growth beyond its traditional end markets. While mission-critical and commercial projects remain important contributors, increasing investment in essential public infrastructure is creating a broader runway for expansion.



Recent project activity suggests that water infrastructure is becoming a more meaningful part of EMCOR’s growth story. Management highlighted water and wastewater as one of the strongest areas of sequential growth in remaining performance obligations (RPOs), alongside network and communications, institutional and healthcare markets. Several project awards in Florida during the first quarter further underscore the company’s ability to capitalize on rising demand across the sector.



The broader project pipeline also supports this view. As of March 31, 2026, EMCOR’s RPOs reached a record $15.62 billion, increasing 32.9% year over year and rising from $13.25 billion at the end of 2025. The increase reflects continued project awards across both core and adjacent geographies, providing greater visibility into future revenue opportunities. Strong booking activity and project execution prompted management to raise its full-year 2026 outlook, with revenue guidance increased to $18.5-$19.25 billion and earnings-per-share estimates raised to $28.25-$29.75.



Water infrastructure spending is often supported by long-term structural drivers, including population growth, aging utility systems and stricter environmental standards. As municipalities and utilities invest in upgrades and expansion projects, demand for mechanical, electrical and related construction services is likely to remain healthy.



Although water and wastewater projects currently represent a relatively small portion of EMCOR’s overall business, the market is gaining importance within its project pipeline. Continued contract awards, growing RPO contributions and favorable industry trends suggest that water infrastructure could become an increasingly meaningful growth driver for EMCOR in the years ahead.

EMCOR’s Competitive Standing in Infrastructure Markets

EMCOR operates in a competitive infrastructure and mission-critical construction market alongside companies such as Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL and Quanta Services, Inc. PWR. Sterling has been gaining momentum in large-scale site development and electrical infrastructure projects tied to hyperscale data centers, semiconductor facilities and manufacturing expansion. It continues to benefit from rising project complexity, vertical integration capabilities and growing demand across newer geographies, particularly as Sterling’s customers prioritize speed and execution certainty on mission-critical projects.



Quanta, meanwhile, maintains a strong position in power infrastructure, utility transmission and large-load connectivity markets. The company has been expanding its fabrication, supply-chain and manufacturing capabilities to support growing power demand linked to AI infrastructure, electrification and grid modernization. Quanta’s integrated solutions model and scale across transmission, generation and technology infrastructure markets continue to strengthen its ability to execute large multiyear projects while supporting schedule certainty for customers.

EME Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this Connecticut-based infrastructure service provider have gained 36.3% in the past six months, underperforming the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, but outperforming the Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EME stock is currently trading at a discount compared with the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 27.34, as evidenced by the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Revision of EME

EME’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have moved upward in the past 30 days. The estimates for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 11.5% and 11.7%, respectively.



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EMCOR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.