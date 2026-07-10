Can Walmart's Sam's Club Wellness Push Deepen Member Loyalty?

Walmart Inc. WMT continues to strengthen its competitive position by expanding the value of its membership ecosystem beyond traditional retail. Instead of relying solely on low prices, the company is increasingly adding services to encourage members to engage more frequently across shopping, healthcare and digital offerings. Sam's Club's new collaboration with Weight Watchers is the latest example of this strategy.



Under the initiative, Sam's Club Plus members are eligible for a complimentary three-month Weight Watchers Core membership, while all members can access discounted pricing on additional wellness programs focused on nutrition, weight management and clinical support. The offering also complements Sam's Club's existing pharmacy services, prescription savings, healthy food offerings and prescription delivery capabilities, creating a more integrated wellness experience.



The collaboration is consistent with Walmart's broader focus on growing membership-based revenues and strengthening customer loyalty. Enterprise membership fee revenue increased more than 17% in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, while Sam's Club U.S. membership revenue rose 5.6%. Members are also making greater use of delivery, fuel savings and digital services, suggesting that expanding the range of membership benefits may encourage higher engagement and reinforce renewal rates over time.



While the partnership is unlikely to have a material impact on Walmart's near-term financial performance, it highlights the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company's efforts to make membership more valuable through services that extend beyond retail purchases. By integrating wellness support with grocery, pharmacy and digital offerings, Sam's Club is building a broader value proposition for its members.



If the initiative drives stronger engagement and more frequent use of membership benefits, it could further support Walmart's long-term strategy of expanding recurring, higher-margin revenue streams while reinforcing Sam's Club's competitive position in the warehouse club industry.

WMT Stock Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of WMT have risen 18.1% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 17.3%.

WMT Price Performance Versus Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, WMT trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, higher than the industry’s average of 33.76.

WMT Valuation Compared to Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WMT’s current and next fiscal year earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of 9.5% and 13.3%, respectively.

Stocks to Consider

Ross Stores, Inc. ROST, a leading U.S. off-price retailer operating Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS stores, sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. ROST delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.2%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 9.1% and 17.1%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.



Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR a leading value retailer that operates thousands of discount stores, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). DLTR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 32.1%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dollar Tree’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 6.5% and 21.7%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.



The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX, a major off-price apparel and home fashions retailer, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The TJX Companies’ current fiscal-year sales indicates growth of nearly 5.9%, and estimates for earnings suggest a 9.3% increase from the year-ago figure. TJX delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.8%, on average.

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Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.