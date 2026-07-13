Can Walmart+ Membership Keep WMT's Growth Momentum Alive?

Walmart Inc. WMT is steadily expanding the role of Walmart+ within its omnichannel strategy, making membership an increasingly important source of recurring revenues and customer engagement. As shoppers place greater value on convenience and savings, the program is helping deepen interaction across the company’s digital and physical retail network.



The first quarter of fiscal 2027 reflected continued momentum. Walmart+ membership fee revenues increased at a double-digit rate, while net additions reached a record first-quarter high. The program also contributed to Walmart U.S. adjusted operating income, which rose 5.7% during the quarter, alongside improved e-commerce economics and other income benefits.



The value of Walmart+ extends beyond membership fees. Members generally spend four times more than non-members and make seven times more e-commerce visits annually. Those engagement trends complement Walmart’s broader digital performance, with Walmart U.S. e-commerce sales increasing 26%, supported by store-fulfilled delivery, marketplace and advertising.



Convenience is also strengthening the membership proposition. More than 36% of U.S. store-fulfilled deliveries were completed in less than three hours, while Walmart can now reach approximately 60% of the U.S. population with deliveries in 30 minutes or less. Faster fulfillment is supporting greater engagement and making the program more useful for everyday purchases.

Walmart+ is also becoming more relevant as consumers seek additional savings. Members increased their use of fuel benefits during the quarter as gasoline prices remained elevated.



The latest results suggest that Walmart+ is becoming a more meaningful part of WMT’s business model. By combining recurring fee revenues with higher spending, stronger digital activity and greater convenience, the program is supporting the company’s broader omnichannel momentum.

What Do the Latest Metrics Say About Walmart?

Walmart, which competes with Costco Wholesale Corporation COST and Target Corporation TGT, has seen its shares rally 18.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s 16.4% growth. Shares of Costco have dipped 6.6%, while Target has gained 28.9% in the aforementioned period.



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From a valuation standpoint, Walmart's forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio stands at 37.22, higher than the industry’s 33.98. The company is trading at a premium to Target (with a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 15.73) while trading at a discount to Costco (41.3).



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Walmart’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of 5.2% and 9.5%, respectively.



Walmart currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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