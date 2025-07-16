Can VRT's Strong Global Ties Drive Further Upside for the Stock?

Vertiv VRT is a key enabler of global AI infrastructure, offering integrated power and thermal solutions for high-density compute environments. As AI workloads grow, Vertiv is deepening ecosystem partnerships to enhance delivery, boost efficiency and expand global reach.



Strategic partnerships are strengthening Vertiv’s position across power, cooling and infrastructure delivery. Its collaboration with NVIDIA enables deployment of GB200 and GB300 reference designs using Vertiv’s high-voltage DC architecture and thermal management systems. Joint efforts with Intel support liquid-cooled solutions optimized for Gaudi3 AI accelerators, expanding Vertiv’s role in dense, performance-intensive environments. The co-development effort with Compass Datacenters is helping VRT accelerate the rollout of hybrid cooling systems for hyperscale deployments.



Vertiv is strengthening power resilience through alternative energy tie-ups. ZincFive’s nickel-zinc batteries bolster Vertiv’s UPS solutions by improving safety and uptime, while Ballard Power Systems adds a sustainable backup layer with hydrogen fuel cells. Thermal efficiency is being addressed through a partnership with Tecogen, which supports cogeneration-based cooling in power-constrained deployments. To extend geographic reach, Vertiv has teamed up with RAH Infotech in India, enabling faster delivery of integrated infrastructure across a rapidly scaling data center market.



Strategic partnerships have been a key catalyst in accelerating Vertiv’s top-line growth. Revenues increased 24.2% year over year to $2.04 billion in the first quarter of 2025. For the second quarter, VRT expects revenue between $2.325 billion and $2.375 billion, implying approximately 20% year-over-year growth at mid-point. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.28 billion, suggesting 16.52% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

Vertiv Faces Stiff Competition in AI Infrastructure Space

Vertiv's expanding role in AI infrastructure partnerships is attracting competition from the likes of Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE and Super Micro Computer SMCI, both scaling strategic alliances to meet surging demand from data centers and hyperscalers.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise is advancing integrated AI solutions through its GreenLake platform and NVIDIA partnership. Its enterprise-focused approach and comprehensive service portfolio help address growing infrastructure complexity, positioning Hewlett Packard Enterprise as a credible competitor in large-scale AI deployments.



Super Micro Computer is bolstering its partnership ecosystem with NVIDIA and Intel, offering optimized server configurations for AI workloads. With liquid-cooled systems and fast deployment capabilities, Super Micro Computer is increasingly competing with Vertiv for AI infrastructure partnerships.

Vertiv’s Share Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

VRT’s shares have increased 12.1% year to date, while the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector has appreciated 7.5% and the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry has plunged 11%.

Vertiv stock is trading at a premium, with a trailing 12-month Price/Book of 18.21X compared with the Computer and Technology sector’s 10.25X. VRT has a Value Score of D.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vertiv’s second-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at 83 cents per share, up by a penny over the past 30 days. The figure indicates a year-over-year increase of 23.88%.

The consensus mark for 2025 earnings is pegged at $3.56 per share, up by a penny over the past 30 days. This indicates a 24.91% increase from the 2024 reported figure.



Vertiv currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

