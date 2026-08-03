Can Volume Growth and RPT Recovery Support DaVita's Q2 Earnings?

DaVita Inc. DVA is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4, after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings per share (EPS) of $2.87 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 19.1%. Over the trailing four quarters, its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on three occasions and missed once, delivering an earnings surprise of 2.4%, on average.

Let’s check out the factors that have shaped DVA’s performance prior to this announcement.

Factors Likely to Affect DaVita

DaVita's second-quarter 2026 performance is likely to have reflected stronger treatment volumes and improving reimbursement dynamics following the seasonally weaker first quarter. Management's improved treatment growth expectations, supported by better-than-expected mortality trends and patient transfers from Fresenius clinic closures, are expected to have supported volume growth in the quarter. DVA expects roughly half of the transfer-related benefit to materialize in the second quarter, supporting year-over-year treatment growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

Revenue per treatment (RPT) is expected to have improved sequentially as the typical first-quarter headwind from patient deductibles and co-insurance eased. Normal reimbursement increases are also likely to have supported pricing. However, a less favorable commercial payor mix, driven by higher enrollment in lower-tier Affordable Care Act bronze plans with greater patient responsibility, may have partially offset these benefits.

Cost discipline is also expected to have remained an important factor in shaping second-quarter results. Patient care costs are likely to have benefited from continued labor productivity improvements that exceeded expectations in the first quarter. However, general and administrative expenses are expected to have remained elevated due to ongoing investments in technology and digital infrastructure.

Integrated kidney care is also expected to have remained an important factor in the to-be-reported quarter. Management highlighted continued improvement in clinical outcomes and higher savings under the Comprehensive Kidney Care Contracting program. However, the segment is unlikely to have provided a meaningful earnings contribution in the quarter despite continued operational progress.

However, certain headwinds are likely to have persisted. Despite the seasonal improvement in RPT, a less favorable commercial payor mix is likely to have continued to weigh on reimbursement, limiting margin expansion in the second quarter of 2026.

DVA’s Estimate Picture

For second-quarter 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.53 billion, implying an improvement of 4.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

The consensus estimate for EPS is pegged at $4.01, indicating an uptick of 35.9% from the prior-year period’s reported number.

What Our Model Suggests About DaVita

Per our proven model, a stock with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold), along with a positive Earnings ESP, has higher chances of beating estimates. This is not the case here, as you can see below.

Earnings ESP: DVA has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

DaVita Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

DaVita Inc. price-eps-surprise | DaVita Inc. Quote

DVA’s Share Price Performance

Over the past three months, DaVita’s shares have gained 55.8% compared with Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare’s 22% rise. DVA’s shares have also outperformed the Zacks Medical sector’s gain of 8.3% and the S&P 500’s growth of 3.1%.

Three Months Price Comparison



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DaVita’s peers like Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. AVAH, LifeStance Health Group, Inc. LFST and Addus HomeCare Corporation ADUS have underperformed it. AVAH, LFST and ADUS’ shares have gained 41.6%, 44.2% and 15.3%, respectively, over the past three months.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.