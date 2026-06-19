Can Vistra Unlock More Value for Investors Through Share Buybacks?

Vistra Corp.’s VST aggressive share repurchase program remains a key pillar of its long-term value creation strategy. Since November 2021, the company has repurchased $6.3 billion of its shares through May 1, 2026, and has $1.5 billion remaining under its current authorization through 2027. By reducing its share count, Vistra enhances key per-share metrics, including earnings per share and free cash flow, thereby increasing shareholder value.



Vistra funds its share repurchases through robust free cash flow generation rather than increased borrowing, highlighting the discipline of the capital allocation strategy. For 2026, the company expects adjusted FCFbG (adjusted free cash flow before growth less cash flow from operating activities from the Asset Closure segment before growth) of $3.9-$4.7 billion, supported by strong liquidity. This financial strength enables Vistra to continue buybacks while investing in high-return growth opportunities, including nuclear energy, solar and storage projects, and the full ownership of Vistra Vision.



Vistra’s share repurchase strategy aligns well with its transition toward a lower-carbon energy portfolio. As the company expands its renewable and nuclear operations, it continues to generate strong EBITDA and cash flow growth. By allocating excess cash to share buybacks rather than maintaining large cash balances, management demonstrates confidence in the company’s valuation and long-term growth prospects.



The buyback program enhances shareholder value, improves capital efficiency and supports Vistra’s long-term growth outlook, making this a core component of its investment thesis. The ongoing share repurchase of Vistra reduced its outstanding shares by nearly 30%, which has created value for the existing shareholders.

Utilities Use Share Repurchases to Boost Investor Value

Share repurchases enable utilities with stable cash flows to create shareholder value by lowering the number of outstanding shares, boosting earnings per share and demonstrating confidence in their financial strength and long-term prospects.



NextEra Energy NEE is executing share repurchase programs. The company has used buybacks to complement its dividend policy. The current authorization allows NextEra to buy back 180 million shares over an unspecified period.



NRG Energy NRG is pursuing an aggressive capital return strategy, targeting $1 billion in share repurchases in 2026. The plan builds on its strong buyback track record, including $950 million repurchased in 2023 and a $1.355 billion accelerated repurchase program launched for 2025. Through April 30, 2026, NRG completed $817 million of share repurchases.

VST’s Earnings Estimates Moving North

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vistra’s earnings per share for 2026 and 2027 indicates an increase of 6.77% and 1.54%, respectively, in the past 60 days.



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VST Stock’s ROE Higher Than Its Industry

Return on equity (“ROE”), a profitability measure, reflects how effectively a company is utilizing shareholders’ funds in its operations to generate income.



VST’s trailing 12-month ROE is 105.64%, way ahead of its industry average of 11.09%.



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VST Price Performance

Shares of Vistra have gained 13.7% in the past month compared with the Zacks Utility- Electric Power industry’s growth of 0.3%.



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VST’s Zacks Rank

Vistra currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





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NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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