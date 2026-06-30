Can Vishay's Massive Capacity Expansion Unlock Margin Growth Ahead?

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. VSH is entering a critical phase in which years of aggressive capacity investments could begin to translate into meaningful profit expansion. During the first quarter of 2026, management emphasized that its Vishay 3.0 transformation strategy is gaining traction, as revenues rose 17.3% year over year to $839 million, supported by a broad-based demand recovery across industrial, automotive, aerospace, and AI-related applications. A major pillar of this strategy has been heavy capital investment to expand manufacturing capacity across high-growth product categories.

The company’s two largest investment projects — the Newport semiconductor facility and the new 12-inch fab in Germany — represent the backbone of Vishay’s long-term growth plan. Management disclosed that Newport attained gross-profit neutrality during the first quarter, an important milestone after several quarters of margin drag. Vishay spent $87 million during the quarter alone toward the Germany fab, with nearly half of its full-year $400-$440 million CapEx plan allocated to this facility.

The profitability now depends on efficient utilization. Management expects stronger order momentum to steadily absorb this new capacity. The company ended the first quarter with a 1.34 company-wide book-to-bill ratio and a 21% increase in backlog to $1.6 billion. Higher factory loading, combined with improving pricing actions and volume growth, already improved first-quarter gross margin to 21%, while guidance implies further expansion toward 22% during the second quarter.

Vishay reaffirmed its long-term gross margin target of roughly 31%, but management acknowledged that if demand recovery slows before these large fabs are fully utilized, under-absorption costs and elevated CapEx could pressure profitability longer than expected. The margin expansion story now hinges on demand keeping pace with the company's increasing capacity.

Peer Updates

Diodes Incorporated DIOD delivered notable margin expansion in the first quarter of 2026. The company’s gross margin improved 70 basis points sequentially to 31.8%, driven primarily by a stronger revenue mix from higher-margin automotive and industrial businesses. Together, the two categories accounted for 44% of product revenues, up from 42% in the prior quarter.

Improving factory utilization amid stronger demand recovery also supported profitability, while operating leverage became increasingly visible as EBITDA margin expanded to 12.2% from 10.7% in the fourth quarter of 2025. Management expects further margin improvement, guiding gross margin to be 32.8% in the second quarter.

The improvement is likely to be supported by continued demand strength in AI infrastructure, industrial automation and automotive electrification. Given improving utilization, supply discipline and manufacturing efficiency initiatives, DIOD’s margin expansion trend appears sustainable through the remainder of 2026.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation LSCC continues to demonstrate strong margin expansion, with adjusted gross margin improving 60 basis points sequentially to 70% in the first quarter of 2026. The operating margin also expanded 370 basis points to 34.4%.

Profitability is being driven by accelerating demand from high-value AI data center and compute applications, which accounted for 62% of revenues, alongside a favorable product mix reflecting the premium value of Lattice Semiconductor’s low-power FPGA portfolio. Rapid year-over-year revenue growth of 42% enabled significant operating leverage, with earnings per share rising more than 80%.

Management expects margins to remain near 70% going forward, although supply-chain cost pressures may rise in the second half of 2026. The pending AMI acquisition, which carries an even higher gross margin profile, should support long-term margin expansion.

VSH’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of VSH have skyrocketed 288.4% so far this year compared with the sector’s 12.8% growth.



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From a valuation standpoint, VSH trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 6.35X, below the sector average. It is higher than its five-year median of 0.87X. Vishay carries a Value Score of D.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VSH’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies a 1600% improvement from the year-ago period’s level.



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The stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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