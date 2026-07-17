Can Visa's Stablecoin Platform Accelerate Enterprise Blockchain Use?

Visa Inc. V is expanding its stablecoin strategy with the launch of the Visa Stablecoin Platform (VSP), a new enterprise solution that simplifies how financial institutions, fintechs and payment providers access blockchain-based payment capabilities. Instead of developing their own infrastructure, clients can use Visa's managed platform to mint, redeem, hold and transfer stablecoins. The platform initially supports Open USD (OUSD), allowing institutions to integrate stablecoin operations into their existing payment, settlement and treasury workflows.

A key advantage of VSP is that it combines blockchain functionality with Visa's established payment network and security infrastructure. Through its new Wallet-as-a-Service offering, institutions can create or connect onchain wallets, link bank accounts and configure approval policies for stablecoin transactions. Features such as dual-control approvals, audit trails and secure transfer controls are designed to help institutions manage digital assets with the same operational standards they use for traditional payments.

It builds on Visa's growing presence in digital assets. The company already offers stablecoin settlement, stablecoin-linked cards and money movement solutions, and VSP brings these capabilities together under a single platform. This integrated approach could lower the operational barriers for banks and fintechs looking to introduce stablecoin-based products. As more institutions explore blockchain for treasury management, cross-border payments and liquidity optimization, V is positioning itself to capture a larger share.

The platform is currently being tested with select clients, giving V an opportunity to refine real-world use cases before a wider rollout. If adoption gains traction, VSP could strengthen client relationships, expand transaction volumes across Visa's network and create new revenue opportunities.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of V’s competitors in the payments space include Mastercard Incorporated MA and PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL.

Mastercard continues to expand its stablecoin strategy by enabling stablecoin settlement, tokenized deposits and programmable payments. MA is also supporting Open USD as a founding participant, reinforcing its focus on connecting blockchain-based assets with traditional payment infrastructure and commercial use cases.

PayPal is broadening the use of its PYUSD stablecoin across payments, commerce and cross-border transfers. PYPL continues to add merchant and consumer use cases, aiming to integrate stablecoins more deeply into its digital wallet ecosystem and everyday payment experiences.

Visa’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Over the past year, shares of Visa have risen 4.6% against the industry’s 16.4% fall.



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From a valuation standpoint, V trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, well above the industry average of 17.12. V carries a Value Score of D.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Visa’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies a 14.2% jump from the year-ago period.



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Visa stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.