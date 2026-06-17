Can Visa's SaaS Bet With Mintoak Deepen Merchant Relationships?

Visa Inc. V is strengthening its merchant services ecosystem through a new partnership with cloud-native merchant software platform, Mintoak. The collaboration is aimed at helping acquirers across the Asia Pacific enhance their merchant offerings and deliver a more seamless digital experience beyond traditional payment acceptance.

The partnership combines V's payments network, data capabilities and industry expertise with Mintoak's API-led SaaS platform. This will allow banks and financial institutions to provide merchants with integrated tools spanning payment acceptance, business insights, reporting and service management through a unified interface. This integrated approach could help banks and financial institutions improve merchant onboarding, streamline servicing and build stronger long-term relationships with business customers.

The initiative also aligns with Visa's goal of expanding digital payment acceptance among small and medium-sized businesses, a segment that remains significantly underpenetrated in many Asia-Pacific markets. By offering scalable and easy-to-deploy solutions, the platform can help SMEs adopt digital payments more efficiently while supporting their operational and growth objectives. Greater acceptance density and higher transaction activity could benefit the broader payments ecosystem over time.

Beyond payment processing, the partnership also opens the door to a broader range of value-added services. Analytics, merchant engagement tools, integrated banking solutions and data-driven insights can help acquirers generate new revenue streams while strengthening relationships with merchants.

For V, expanding access to such services could support long-term growth and reinforce its position in the evolving payments landscape. Wider merchant adoption and increased usage of these services could also drive higher payment volumes and create additional revenue opportunities over time.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of V’s competitors in the value-added services include Mastercard Incorporated MA and American Express Company AXP.

Mastercard has been expanding beyond its core card network by offering merchants a wider suite of digital solutions, including analytics, cybersecurity, loyalty programs and open-banking services. MA is increasingly focused on value-added services, which not only strengthen merchant engagement but also provide a growing source of higher-margin revenue.

American Express leverages its closed-loop network to deliver targeted merchant solutions, customer insights and marketing capabilities. By helping merchants attract and retain high-spending cardholders, AXP deepens business relationships while generating incremental revenue opportunities through value-added services that extend beyond traditional payment processing.

Visa’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Over the past year, shares of Visa have dropped 2.1% compared with the industry’s 21.1% fall.



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From a valuation standpoint, V trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, above the industry average of 16.89. V carries a Value Score of D.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Visa’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies a 14.1% jump from the year-ago period.



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Visa stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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American Express Company (AXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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