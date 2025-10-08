Can Visa's Partnership With HotelRunner Redefine Travel Payments?

Visa Inc. V is expanding its presence in the travel and hospitality industry through a strategic global partnership with HotelRunner, a travel and hospitality technology platform. This collaboration aims to enhance embedded and autonomous finance throughout the travel ecosystem, potentially revolutionizing the way hotels, travel agencies and guests manage payments and liquidity.

At its core, the partnership focuses on tackling a persistent challenge in travel finance, helping small and medium-sized enterprises in emerging markets gain access to quick, reliable and global payment rails. From boutique hotels in Morocco to guesthouses in Bali, HotelRunner’s network will now benefit from V’s extensive reach and security, allowing for instant settlements and cutting down on the hassles that often come with international travel transactions.

It aims to integrate V’s reliable global payments system into HotelRunner’s hospitality platform, which will create a smooth and secure environment for cross-border payments that are both seamless and automated. For the company, this tie-up marks a significant step forward in its ambition to embed finance into various sectors and boost revenues. In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, V’s cross-border volume rose 12% year over year, along with 14% growth in international transaction revenues.

As travel rebounds and digital transformation speeds up, V’s partnership with HotelRunner might be the beginning of a new era in autonomous travel finance. If this collaboration proves successful, it could redefine how global payment networks work with industry-specific platforms.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of V’s competitors in the payments space include Mastercard Incorporated MA and American Express Company AXP.

Mastercard is strengthening its role in the world of embedded travel finance with the introduction of virtual cards and digital payment solutions. Mastercard’s payment network net revenues increased 13% year over year in the first half of 2025, along with 15% growth on a local currency basis in cross-border volumes.

American Express provides a diverse array of financial and travel solutions tailored to the needs of both individual travelers and businesses. American Express reported 6% year-over-year growth in its network volumes in the first half of 2025, along with an 8% rise in total revenues (net of interest expense).

Visa’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Over the past year, shares of Visa have jumped 27.3% compared with the 5.2% rise of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, V trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 27.4, above the industry average of 20.2. V carries a Value Score of D.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Visa’s fiscal 2025 earnings implies a 13.7% jump from the year-ago period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Visa stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

