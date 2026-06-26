Can Visa's New Travel Play Become Its Next Growth Driver?

Visa Inc.’s V biggest strength lies in its vast global payments network and strong transaction volumes. Its latest launch, Visa Destinations, aims to build on that advantage. The mobile-first travel platform offers cardholders curated travel guides, exclusive experiences and special offers across 10 destinations, including New York, Paris, London, Dubai and Thailand. It also gives cardholders access to travel partners, merchants and exclusive Visa benefits.

The launch reflects Visa's strategy to expand beyond payment processing and play a bigger role in the travel journey. Rather than engaging consumers only at checkout, Visa is now reaching them earlier during the trip-planning stage. With global travel expected to continue growing in the coming years, Visa has more opportunities to engage travelers before and during their journeys.

By offering exclusive dining, cultural and entertainment experiences, Visa aims to encourage cardholders to use their Visa cards for international travel spending. International transactions usually generate higher revenues than domestic payments and remain an important growth driver for Visa. With travel spending projected to grow about 10% annually, the platform could also help Visa engage cardholders earlier in the booking process and support higher payment volumes from overseas travel.

While Visa Destinations is unlikely to have a material impact on near-term financial results, it strengthens the company's broader strategy of capturing higher-margin cross-border payment volumes. If successful, the platform could strengthen Visa's competitive position by driving greater customer engagement, higher card usage and long-term growth.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Visa is not the only company expanding beyond payments. Key fintech peers, including Mastercard Incorporated MA and PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL, are also expanding through travel, digital commerce and AI-powered payment experiences.

Mastercard is also broadening its presence in the travel ecosystem. In March, Mastercard launched Lifestyle Navigator, an AI-powered travel concierge developed with MakeMyTrip's Myra. The platform offers personalized travel recommendations and exclusive experiences to enhance customer engagement.

PayPal is pursuing a similar strategy through AI-powered commerce. In June, PayPal partnered with Hey Savi to launch the U.K.'s first agentic commerce platform with native PayPal checkout, enabling shoppers to discover, compare and purchase products without leaving the app.

Visa’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Over the past year, shares of Visa have lost 5.2% compared with the industry’s 22.2% decline.



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From a valuation standpoint, V trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, well above the industry average of 17.09. V carries Value Score of D.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Visa’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies a 14.1% jump from the year-ago period’s level.



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Visa stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.