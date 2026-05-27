Can Visa's New PingPong Deal Unlock B2B Payment Growth?

Visa Inc. V is strengthening its push into commercial payments through a new partnership with PingPong, aimed at simplifying cross-border supplier transactions for businesses. The companies have launched a Card to Account Payment Solution that allows corporate buyers to pay suppliers with commercial cards even when those suppliers do not directly accept card payments.

The move reflects V’s growing focus on modernizing B2B payment flows, an area that still relies heavily on traditional bank transfers and manual processes. Through the new platform, suppliers receive funds as standard bank transfers while buyers gain the ability to extend payment cycles by more than 45 days. That added flexibility could prove valuable for mid-sized and enterprise businesses looking to manage liquidity without increasing debt exposure. Businesses can access the service through PingPong’s web portal or integrate it directly into ERP and treasury systems via APIs.

For Visa, the partnership also broadens the utility of its commercial card network beyond traditional acceptance points. Instead of depending on suppliers to support card transactions, the company can now help businesses route payments directly into bank accounts across more than 170 countries and 25 currencies. The model reduces onboarding friction and makes card-based payments more practical in global supply chains.

This reinforces V’s long-term strategy of embedding its payment infrastructure deeper into business finance operations. As digital B2B payments continue evolving, partnerships like this could help Visa capture a larger share of high-value corporate transaction volumes while strengthening its presence in cross-border commerce.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of V’s competitors in the payments space include Mastercard Incorporated MA and American Express Company AXP.

Mastercard is strengthening its B2B payments business through products such as Commercial Connect API, which helps enterprises and fintech firms integrate virtual card payments into their platforms more efficiently. MA has also introduced enhanced transaction controls that improve visibility and flexibility in supplier and travel-related commercial payments.

American Express is expanding its commercial payments portfolio through offerings such as the Graphite Business Cash Unlimited Card, aimed at providing flexible cash-flow solutions for small businesses. Alongside its virtual card and expense-management tools, AXP continues strengthening its position in corporate spending and supplier payment services.

Visa’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Over the past year, shares of Visa have declined 9.2% compared with the industry’s 23% fall.



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From a valuation standpoint, V trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, above the industry average of 16.32. V carries a Value Score of C.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Visa’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies a 14.1% jump from the year-ago period.



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Visa stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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