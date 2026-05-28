Can Visa's New AR Integration Accelerate Virtual Card Adoption?

Visa Inc. V recently expanded its Visa Commercial Solutions Hub or VCS Hub (launched in 2025) by integrating Visa Accounts Receivable Manager (Visa AR Manager) into the platform, giving eligible issuers direct access to automated virtual card processing and reconciliation tools. The move connects issuers and suppliers through a single system designed to simplify commercial payments, reduce manual work, and speed up supplier onboarding.

Visa AR Manager uses AI-driven matching and reconciliation capabilities to automate the exchange of payment, invoice and remittance data. The service is already available across 69 markets and will launch for VCS Hub clients in September 2026 at no extra cost for eligible users. Early adopters reportedly achieved major efficiency gains, including faster reconciliation and reduced days sales outstanding. Visa disclosed a concrete figure: one client reported an 89% decline in DSO and a 300-bps net benefit.

Virtual cards remain one of the fastest-growing areas in business payments, but adoption has been slowed by operational complexity. By automating supplier payments and reconciliation, Visa is making virtual card programs easier to scale for banks and more attractive for suppliers. That strengthens Visa’s position in commercial payments while deepening relationships with issuers, fintechs and enterprise clients.

Financially, the integration could help Visa capture higher B2B payment volumes, an area with significant long-term growth potential. Easier onboarding and automated processing may drive more virtual card usage, increasing transaction activity across Visa’s network. Stronger supplier acceptance also improves payment flow stickiness, making clients less likely to switch providers. Over time, broader commercial payment adoption could support service revenue growth, expand cross-border payment opportunities, and reinforce Visa’s competitive moat against rivals.

How Are Peers Placed?

Companies like Mastercard Incorporated MA and American Express Company AXP are also expanding in commercial payments, virtual cards and AI-led automation.

Mastercard is pushing heavily into AI-powered commercial payments infrastructure. It is partnering with banks and enterprises to scale B2B virtual cards globally, including a recent expansion with J.P. Morgan in Europe. Meanwhile, American Express is approaching the opportunity more from the enterprise software and expense-management side. Recently, AmEx accelerated its AI push by acquiring Hyper, an AI-focused expense management startup backed by Sam Altman.

The broader takeaway: all three of these companies see B2B payments as one of the major growth battlegrounds.

Visa’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Visa have lost 6.6% in the year-to-date period compared with the broader industry’s 16.1% decline.

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From a valuation standpoint, Visa trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04X, up from the industry average of 16.20X. Visa carries a Value Score of C.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Visa’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies a 14.1% rise year over year, followed by 13.1% growth next year.

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The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.