Can Visa's Multi-Rail Payments Strategy Drive Long-Term Growth?

Visa Inc. V is steadily expanding beyond its traditional card network into a broader payments platform that supports multiple ways to move money. Along with card payments, the company is expanding its capabilities across account-to-account transfers, real-time payments, cross-border transactions and digital currencies. This strategy allows consumers, businesses and financial institutions to choose the most efficient payment method while remaining connected to Visa's network.

Visa has been strengthening this transformation through several initiatives. It continues to expand Visa Direct, enabling faster domestic and cross-border money transfers for consumers and businesses. It is also investing in tokenization, open banking capabilities, AI-powered fraud prevention and stablecoin settlement to support new payment methods. These efforts are making its network more flexible as digital commerce and payment preferences continue to evolve.

The strategy is also translating into solid financial performance. In fiscal second-quarter 2026, net revenues rose 17% year over year, supported by a 9% increase in payment volume on a constant-dollar basis, healthy cross-border activity and higher processed transactions. Value-added services revenues climbed 27% year over year to $3.3 billion, highlighting the growing contribution of value-added services alongside its core payments business.

As businesses and consumers increasingly seek faster and more flexible ways to move money, Visa's multi-rail network could help deepen customer relationships, expand its role across global payment flows and support sustainable long-term growth. This broader approach also positions Visa to benefit as payment technologies and customer needs continue to evolve.

How Are Visa's Competitors Positioned?

Some of Visa's key competitors in the payments space are Mastercard Incorporated MA and American Express Company AXP.

Mastercard continues to broaden its payments platform beyond traditional card transactions through real-time payments, bank transfers and blockchain-based payment rails. In the first quarter of 2026, MA's value-added services and solutions revenues increased 22% year over year, highlighting the growing contribution of services alongside its core payments business.

American Express is expanding its digital payments ecosystem through tokenization, digital wallet integrations, commercial payment solutions and AI-driven security. In the first quarter of 2026, AXP's network volumes rose 11% year over year to $486.3 billion, reflecting healthy consumer and commercial spending.

Visa’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Visa’s shares have risen 0.5% year to date against the industry’s 9.9% decline.



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From a valuation standpoint, V trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, well above the industry average of 18.29. V carries a Value Score of D.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Visa’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies a 14.2% jump from the year-ago period’s level.



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Visa stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.