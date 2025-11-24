Can Visa Capture More Holiday Spend Through Link's Festive Rewards?

Visa Inc. V is gearing up to take advantage of the surge in holiday spending as Link launches its “Jubilant Red Christmas” campaign in partnership with Jelly Belly in 20 Link malls. In celebration of Link’s 20th anniversary, these malls have been decked out with vibrant red decorations, optical illusion art and fun Jelly Belly-themed displays — all designed to attract families, boost foot traffic and enhance retail engagement during this bustling festive season.

The major catalyst for Visa comes through its first collaboration with Link under the “Jubilant Red Christmas Spending Rewards” program. Shoppers who spend HK$2,800 or more using a Visa credit card at participating tenants of the 20 Link malls can snag cash rebates of up to 4.5% plus entries into a lucky draw for nearly HK$100,000 in mall vouchers. Participants can register multiple Visa cards, and each registered Visa credit card is eligible for the rebate twice during the campaign. This setup naturally encourages shoppers to engage more frequently and make the most of their Visa cards throughout the holiday season.

For V, this partnership highlights its broader strategies in Asia, expanding its reach to more merchants while getting involved in seasonal shopping experiences. Holiday campaigns like this usually boost spending across different categories, leading to more payment transactions and higher revenues.

Link’s strong mall network, combined with Jelly Belly’s high-appeal branding, gives V a broader platform to capture holiday spend. If shoppers stay engaged, Visa could experience a significant increase in holiday transaction volume and brand interaction during the festive season.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of V’s competitors in the payments space include Mastercard Incorporated MA and American Express Company AXP.

Mastercard is also strengthening customer engagement by rolling out more merchant offers and providing secure digital payment options. These initiatives allow it to witness a solid growth in both domestic and international spending. Mastercard’s payment network net revenues increased 13% year over year in the first nine months of 2025.

American Express is boosting engagement by offering more rewards, lifestyle perks and tailored merchant deals. This strategy is helping AXP increase transaction activity and keep strong momentum with its affluent customer base.

Visa’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Over the past year, shares of Visa have jumped 4.7% against the 14.4% fall of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, V trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, above the industry average of 19.95. V carries a Value Score of D.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Visa’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies an 11.7% jump from the year-ago period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Visa stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Express Company (AXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.