Can Visa and Thredd Drive Faster Issuing Across the Asia Pacific?

Visa Inc. V is expanding its role in Asia Pacific's evolving payments landscape through Thredd's implementation of Visa Cloud Connect (VCC) across the region. The initiative enables Thredd to access VisaNet through cloud-based infrastructure, supporting faster issuing deployments for fintechs, digital banks and embedded-finance providers. The initiative reflects growing demand for modern payment infrastructure that can support rapid innovation and scale.

The implementation is centralized through Thredd's Singapore cloud hub, allowing clients to benefit from faster program onboarding, streamlined release cycles and enhanced operational reliability. By replacing traditional infrastructure with a cloud-native model, Thredd gains greater visibility and control over performance while reducing dependence on intermediary systems. This can help payment providers respond more quickly to changing market needs.

The development also underscores the broader shift toward cloud-based financial services in the Asia Pacific. As digital payments, AI-driven commerce and multi-rail payment solutions continue to gain traction, financial institutions increasingly require infrastructure that can adapt to new technologies and transaction flows. V's network remains a critical component of this ecosystem, supporting connectivity between issuers, merchants and consumers.

This initiative reinforces V's position as a key enabler of digital payments innovation. Continued adoption of VCC could enhance network accessibility, support faster program deployment and strengthen Visa's presence in one of the world's fastest-growing payments markets.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of V’s competitors in the fintech space include Mastercard Incorporated MA and PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL.

Mastercard is advancing its cloud-based payments infrastructure through investments in real-time payments, open banking and digital identity solutions. MA continues to expand its Multi-Rail strategy, enabling transactions across cards, account-to-account payments and emerging payment networks while supporting fintech innovation and cross-border commerce.

PayPal is focused on modernizing its payment ecosystem through cloud-based technology, AI-driven commerce tools and faster checkout solutions. PYPL continues to expand Venmo, strengthen merchant capabilities and integrate AI-powered features, positioning itself to benefit from rising digital-payment activity across online, mobile and omnichannel commerce.

Visa’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Over the past year, shares of Visa have lost 4% compared with the industry’s 22.6% fall.



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From a valuation standpoint, V trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, well above the industry average of 16.87. V carries a Value Score of D.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Visa’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies a 14.1% jump from the year-ago period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Visa stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.