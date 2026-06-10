Can Visa Accelerate Payment Innovation Through OpenWay Tie-up?

Visa Inc. V is expanding its role in the digital payments ecosystem through a new collaboration with OpenWay. The partnership is designed to help banks, processors and fintechs across the Asia Pacific introduce new payment offerings more efficiently by leveraging OpenWay’s Way4 platform. As financial institutions face increasing pressure to modernize customer experiences, the collaboration aims to reduce implementation complexity and speed up the rollout of innovative payment products.

The initiative allows selected Visa payment capabilities to be integrated more quickly into OpenWay’s Way4 platform through earlier alignment on product requirements and implementation frameworks. By streamlining deployment processes, the collaboration can help financial institutions shorten development cycles and bring new services to market faster.

Way4 serves as a unified platform supporting card issuance, digital wallets, merchant acquiring, real-time payments and other financial services. Its ability to operate across on-premise, cloud, SaaS and hybrid environments provides institutions with deployment flexibility while maintaining operational reliability. The platform’s broad functionality makes it a useful foundation for banks seeking to expand digital payment capabilities and adapt to evolving customer expectations.

For V, the collaboration strengthens its strategy of embedding its payment technologies deeper into the financial services ecosystem. The framework already supports initiatives such as Visa Flexible Credential and Visa Fleet 2.0, with additional Visa solutions expected to be added over time. While the announcement may not immediately impact financial results, it reinforces Visa’s long-term efforts to drive payment innovation and expand the reach of its network across global markets.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of V’s competitors in the payments space include Mastercard Incorporated MA and PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL.

Mastercard continues to expand its payment infrastructure through partnerships that connect banks, fintechs and merchants to its network. MA is investing heavily in open banking, real-time payments and cross-border capabilities, helping financial institutions launch digital payment solutions faster and reach customers more efficiently.

PayPal remains focused on broadening its payment ecosystem through wallet innovations, merchant services and seamless checkout solutions. PYPL is integrating new technologies and partnerships to support faster digital transactions, improve customer engagement and help businesses adapt to evolving payment preferences globally.

Visa’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Over the past year, shares of Visa have declined 12.3% compared with the industry’s 27.9% fall.



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From a valuation standpoint, V trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, above the industry average of 15.65. V carries a Value Score of D.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Visa’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies a 14.1% jump from the year-ago period.



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Visa stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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