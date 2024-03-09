Can Virgin Galactic Reach 400 Space Flights a Year? It Won't Be Easy.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) has lofty goals. At the moment, however, the space tourism company is years away from achieving what management says is possible. Executing on its big plans will require a lot of things to go right. Here's a quick look at where Virgin Galactic is today and what it would take to get to where it wants to be in the future.

Virgin Galactic pulls in its horns

Last year was a very important one for Virgin Galactic, given that 2023 marked the first time it actually operated a commercial space flight. Essentially, it proved that it could successfully run a space tourism business. Unfortunately, the company also proved something else along the way: It isn't anywhere near the point where it can profitably operate a space tourism business.

Some numbers will help. In the fourth quarter of 2023, the company brought in $2.8 million in revenue from space flights. Operating those flights cost $24.3 million. So the company's space tourism business lost $21.5 million in the quarter. That's pretty clearly not sustainable, noting that it doesn't include other expenses that the company faces, including research and development costs and sales, general, and administrative expenses.

It should come as little surprise given this backdrop that Virgin Galactic chose to reduce the number of space flights it operates from one per month to one per quarter. That change won't stop the bleeding, but it will help to slow the flow.

But management is still talking up the long term here, saying that it plans to eventually operate between 300 and 400 space tourism flights per year. Going from 12 flights to as many as 400 is going to require a lot of things to go right.

What's behind Virgin Galactic's goals?

To be fair to the company, Virgin Galactic's current spacecraft wasn't really expected to be profitable. It was a proof of concept to show that space tourism was functionally possible. To that end, the company hit the ball out of the park in 2023. But companies generally need to generate profit if they want to survive over the long term, and the jury is still out on whether that's possible for Virgin Galactic.

The next big goal is to get a second-generation spaceship into space in 2026. Before that can happen, the company needs to complete the factory that will build that spaceship and a companion launch craft. These are big and expensive projects.

And one new spaceship and companion launch vehicle aren't the final goal. To get to 400 flights a year, Virgin Galactic will need at least four spacecraft and two launch vehicles. So 2026, assuming all goes as planned, is just one more step on the ladder to profitability. It will probably still be spending more on building the business than it brings in from the business for many years after that point.

In fact, that goal for the second-generation ship is simply for it to help the company generate positive cash flow. If Virgin Galactic can achieve that, noting that the goal is still nearly two years away, it will have gone a long way toward proving it can sustainably operate a space tourism business. But positive cash flow still isnt earnings which, in the end, is what investors are most interested in seeing.

Investors should probably watch from the tarmac

Virgin Galactic has set some truly audacious goals for itself. There's something to be said for that, but reaching lofty goals isn't easy to do. If Virgin Galactic can pull off its big plans, then the stock, trading for less than $2 a share, will, in hindsight, be seen as a bargain today. If it can't, well, it's best avoided. Unless you have a very strong conviction about what the company can achieve in 2026, nearly two years from now, you should probably keep this space stock on your watchlist.

If management can keep hitting the milestones it sets, you might want to reconsider it. But if it falls behind, the outcome could be that Virgin Galactic ceases to exist.

Should you invest $1,000 in Virgin Galactic right now?

Before you buy stock in Virgin Galactic, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Virgin Galactic wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 8, 2024

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.