Can Viavi's New TETRA Testing Upgrade Strengthen Its Growth Story?

Viavi Solutions, Inc. VIAV recently introduced a TETRA Mobile Station (MS) Base Station Simulator for its CX300 communications service monitor. TETRA (Terrestrial Trunked Radio) is an international digital radio communication standard. It is developed for several entities such as emergency services, government agencies and industries that require highly reliable and secure communications.



The CX300 is VIAVI's portable communications service monitor. This is usually used by the field technicians to deploy, maintain and troubleshoot radio systems. In the traditional process, testing of a TETRA mobile radio needed T1 test mode, which requires additional setup.



The new upgrades introduced by Viavi enable the CX300 platforms to assess the TETRA radios by replicating the real-world scenarios with precision. The comprehensive testing upgrades include transmitter parametric measurements, call processing tests, and Bit Error Rate/Message Error Rate testing. The upgrades accelerate the testing process, accelerate the deployment timeline, reduce workload for field technicians and lower the overall operating cost of emergency service providing agencies. Such a strong focus on innovation reinforces VIAV's technology leadership in mission-critical radio testing.

Other Tech Firms Working in Mission-Critical Communication Systems

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI is a leading communications equipment manufacturer and has strong market positions in bar code scanning, wireless infrastructure gear, and government communications. The company provides a comprehensive suite of TETRA technologies. Motorola DIMETRA system, which includes DIMETRA Express, DIMETRA X Core and base stations, ensures resilient, secure and scalable voice and data communication. Motorola’s radios, like the MXP600 and MTP8500Ex, are designed for devices tailored for different operational needs.



Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS is a provider of electronic design and test instrumentation systems. It boasts an advanced radio testing portfolio. Keysight’s solution is designed to validate manufacturing and maintain TETRA (Terrestrial Trunked Radio) infrastructure and user devices.

VIAV’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Viavi has gained 484.3% in the past year compared with the Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry’s growth of 330.8%.



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Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 44.71 forward earnings, lower than 49.11 for the industry but above its mean of 36.46.



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The company’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have improved over the past 60 days.



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VIAV carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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