Can Viavi's Cutting-Edge Solutions Solicit Customer Interests?

Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV is set to showcase a comprehensive suite of its cutting-edge solutions at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025, which will be held from March 3 to March 6, 2025, in Barcelona, Spain. With a focus on accelerating network testing and optimization, these solutions are designed to address emerging security risks, including open interfaces, Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) and the potential impacts of quantum computing, ultimately enhancing their networking experiences.

How These Innovations Buoy VIAV?

One of the key highlights of Viavi's demonstration will center on its work on 6G research and developments. The company will showcase energy-efficient neuromorphic receivers that replace traditional signal-processing blocks with a single neural network optimized for AI-based modulations.



Viavi will also demonstrate an innovative goal-oriented and semantic communication framework for metaverse avatars, going beyond the boundaries of wireless extended reality. In addition, AI/Machine Learning (ML)-based beam management for 6G networks and a joint communications and sensing testing solution will also be displayed.



As the global adoption of 5G and Open RAN (Radio Access Network) continues, Viavi will highlight its role in testing and supporting advanced 5G capabilities in both lab and field settings. The demonstration will include a testbed for massive Multiple Input Multiple Output (MIMO), multi-user MIMO, and beamforming technologies, as well as a comprehensive multi-vendor Open RAN testbed focusing on conformance, performance, interoperability and cybersecurity. Moreover, the company will present solutions for efficient field deployment, including resilient timing, advanced electromagnetic fields, passive intermodulation measurements, and cloud integration.



With Non-Terrestrial networks (NTN) advancing toward commercialization, Viavi will demonstrate its NTN digital twin testbed and resilient PNT solutions to ensure secure, uninterrupted communication, which is vital for critical infrastructure. Furthermore, the company will showcase its TeraVM Security Test and multiple application platforms, addressing the potential security threats posed by quantum computing.



As part of its digital twin demonstration, Viavi will showcase cutting-edge solutions, including AI-RAN scenario generation, near real-time ray tracing, and a cloud-based automation platform. Moreover, AI-assisted RAN optimizer, advanced optical transceiver testing and AIOps will also be presented to support the evolving Telco-to-Techco shift.

Will VIAV Stock Benefit From the Showcase?

Viavi boasts a comprehensive product portfolio that offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics, helping to build, test, certify, maintain and optimize complex physical and virtual networks. Its wireless and fiber test solutions are in the early stages of a multi-year investment cycle fueled by the transition of original equipment manufacturers and service providers to superfast 5G networks. Strength in wireless & fiber testing, 3D sensing products, optical transport, Ethernet, broadband access, video testing and storage network testing markets is likely to augment its revenues in the long run.



With the rapidly evolving telecom landscape, the company is at the forefront of innovation, providing critical tools that empower the future of wireless communication. The company’s presence at MWC 2025 underscores its commitment to helping the industry navigate the complexities of network testing and optimization.



These advancements are expected to generate incremental demand for Viavi’s solutions, leading to higher revenues. An improved financial performance is likely to propel the stock upward.

VIAV’s Stock Price Performance

Shares of Viavi have gained 29.5% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 59.7%.



VIAV’s Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Viavi currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below.



