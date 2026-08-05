Can Viasat's 21.4% 3-Month Rally Keep Climbing or Stall Now?

Viasat VSAT shares have gained 21.4% over the past three months, prompting investors to assess whether the company's improving fundamentals can continue supporting the rally or whether much of the optimism is already reflected in the stock.



Recent operational progress, expanding government opportunities and the upcoming commercialization of the ViaSat-3 satellite constellation have strengthened the long-term investment case. However, execution risks and competitive pressures remain important considerations for investors evaluating the stock's next move.

Why VSAT Has Drawn Investor Attention

Several operational developments have strengthened Viasat's long-term narrative without necessarily explaining the recent share-price appreciation. The company's biggest milestone is continued progress on the ViaSat-3 satellite constellation. During the first quarter of fiscal 2027, ViaSat-3 Flight 2 completed all bus in-orbit testing, while Flight 3 completed reflector deployment after quarter-end and entered in-orbit testing ahead of expected commercial service in late August or early September 2026. These milestones move Viasat closer to significantly expanding its global satellite network.

Viasat Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Viasat Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Viasat Inc. Quote

Government-related businesses are also showing encouraging momentum. Viasat reported record company-wide contract awards of approximately $1.3 billion and record backlog, led by the next phase of the Protected Tactical SATCOM-Global (PTS-G) program. Management also highlighted continued growth in government SATCOM services and its largest-ever government business pipeline, reflecting increasing demand for resilient communications solutions.



The company's mobility businesses continue to perform well. Aviation revenue has benefited from a growing number of connected aircraft and higher average revenue per aircraft, while the NexusWave maritime platform continues gaining customer acceptance as demand for multi-orbit connectivity solutions increases. Together, these developments reinforce Viasat's long-term growth strategy, although investors should recognize that stock-price movements are influenced by numerous market factors beyond company fundamentals.

How ViaSat-3 Could Change Viasat's Business

The ViaSat-3 constellation represents one of Viasat's most significant long-term growth initiatives. According to management and the accompanying equity research report, the additional satellite capacity, broader geographic coverage and flexible beamforming capabilities should improve bandwidth utilization, customer experience and returns on invested capital across aviation, maritime, enterprise and government markets over time.



Management also expects the integration of multi-orbit capabilities, next-generation terminals and AI-driven network optimization to reduce effective airtime costs while increasing network flexibility and resilience. These capabilities are designed to allow Viasat to allocate bandwidth more efficiently, place capacity where demand is highest and support higher-value services across multiple end markets.



Even so, commercialization remains an important execution milestone. While deployment progress has been encouraging, investors will ultimately focus on how quickly the new satellite capacity translates into customer adoption, revenue growth and stronger profitability.

Can Defense Growth Offset Legacy Weakness?

Defense and government businesses are increasingly becoming Viasat's primary growth engine. The company entered fiscal 2027 with record awards and backlog supported by tactical networking, government SATCOM and advanced defense technologies. Management believes growing demand for multi-orbit communications, cybersecurity, resilient space infrastructure and mission-specific networking solutions positions the Defense and Advanced Technologies segment for attractive long-term expansion.



At the same time, legacy businesses continue to face challenges. Residential fixed broadband remains under pressure amid heightened competition, while portions of the communications portfolio continue to experience pricing pressure. Defense revenue can also fluctuate because of government procurement timing, milestone-based contract awards and program execution schedules. The company also continues to experience expected declines in certain IP licensing revenue.



The long-term investment thesis depends on whether higher-growth government, aviation, enterprise and mobility businesses can more than offset the gradual decline in legacy residential broadband operations.

What Could Limit Further Gains for VSAT?

Despite improving fundamentals, several risks could limit additional upside. Competition remains intense across both commercial satellite communications and defense markets. Rivals continue investing aggressively in next-generation satellite networks, creating ongoing pricing and technology pressure.



Viasat also competes with Iridium Communications Inc. IRDM and AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS. Iridium continues to benefit from strong demand for its global L-band satellite network serving government, aviation and maritime customers. Meanwhile, AST SpaceMobile is building a space-based cellular broadband network that aims to provide direct-to-device connectivity through partnerships with mobile network operators. Viasat's expanding ViaSat-3 constellation and growing government business could strengthen its competitive position, but sustained execution will be essential as it competes against both established satellite operators and emerging connectivity providers.



ViaSat-3 commercialization also carries execution risk. Although satellite deployment milestones have progressed as planned, investors will ultimately judge success based on customer adoption, monetization and returns generated from the expanded network capacity. In addition, Viasat's extensive international operations expose the company to geopolitical uncertainty, foreign exchange fluctuations and changing macroeconomic conditions. Revenue can also remain uneven because of government contract timing and the seasonal nature of certain defense programs, potentially creating quarterly volatility despite improving long-term fundamentals.

How the Zacks Rank Fits the VSAT Story

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), reflecting a balanced risk-reward profile at current levels. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. Its Value Score of B suggests shares still offer reasonable valuation characteristics, while the Growth Score of B reflects expectations for improving earnings and business expansion as ViaSat-3 enters commercial service. The Momentum Score of F, however, indicates weaker momentum characteristics based on the Style Score methodology despite the recent share-price appreciation. The company also has a VGM Score of B, combining solid value and growth characteristics with less favorable momentum metrics. The Style Scores are designed to complement—not replace—the Zacks Rank when evaluating stocks.



Overall, Viasat appears to be transitioning toward higher-value government, aviation and enterprise markets while expanding its satellite network through ViaSat-3. Those initiatives could support longer-term growth if execution remains on track. At the same time, competitive pressures, legacy business declines and commercialization risk suggest that, after a 21.4% three-month rally, investors may need continued operational progress rather than optimism alone to justify additional gains.

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Viasat Inc. (VSAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.