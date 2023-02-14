Can VF Corp Stock Rebound After Falling 14% Over Last Week?

VF Corp’s stock (NYSE: VFC), an apparel and footwear manufacturer that owns brands such as Vans, Timberland, and The North Face, has declined by about 14% over the last five trading days (one week) and currently stands at around $26. The company posted a surprise dividend cut which led to this dip in the company’s stock. VFC declared a $0.30/share quarterly dividend, down 41% from the prior dividend of $0.51. However, the company cruised past earnings expectations in the recent Q3 2023 (ended December 2022). For the fiscal third quarter, the company notched $1.12, down 17% year-over-year (y-o-y), in adjusted earnings per share while revenue fell 3.5% y-o-y to $3.5 billion. Wall Street analysts were anticipating EPS of $0.99 on $3.49 billion revenue. A strong performance of the North Face brand offset the downbeat performance of the Vans brand, particularly in East Asia.

Now, is VFC stock poised to decline in the short term, or are gains looking more likely? Based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years, there is a 57% chance of a rise in VFC stock over the next month (twenty-one trading days). See our analysis of VFC’s Stock Chance Of Rise for more details.

Calculation of ‘Event Probability’ and ‘Chance of rising’ using the last ten years data

[1] Returns of -14% or lower over a five-day period on 14 occasions out of 2518 (<1%); Stock rose in the next five days in 5 of these 14 instances (36%)

[2] Returns of -14% or lower over a ten-day period on 39 occasions out of 2518 (2%); Stock rose in the next ten days in 12 of these 39 instances (31%)

[3] Returns of -13% or lower over a twenty-one-day period on 134 occasions out of 2517 (5%); Stock rose in the next twenty-one days in 76 of these 134 instances (57%)

It is helpful to see how its peers stack up.

What if you're looking for a more balanced portfolio instead?

Returns Feb 2023

MTD [1] 2023

YTD [1] 2017-23

Total [2] VFC Return -15% -5% -39% S&P 500 Return 0% 7% 83% Trefis Multi-Strategy Portfolio -2% 10% 245%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 2/13/2023

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

