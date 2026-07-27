Can Vertiv's Americas Business Boost Second-Quarter Results?

Vertiv VRT is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 29, with its Americas segment expected to remain the company’s primary growth engine. Robust investments in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, accelerating hyperscale data center deployments and sustained demand for advanced power and thermal management solutions are likely to support another strong quarter for the region.



The Americas business has consistently outperformed Vertiv's other geographic segments over the past several quarters. In the first quarter of 2026, Americas revenues surged 53% year over year, while organic sales increased 44%, significantly outperforming APAC and EMEA. This robust performance was driven by broad-based demand across nearly all product lines, reflecting the region's dynamic data center market and Vertiv's ability to capture expanding opportunities.



Click here to know how VRT’s overall second-quarter performance is likely to be.

VRT Benefits From Manufacturing and Cooling Portfolio

VRT’s expanding portfolio and acquisitions are expected to have driven growth in the to-be-reported quarter. Strategic acquisitions, such as PurgeRite, have strengthened Vertiv’s liquid cooling and system-level service offerings, which are critical for modern data centers.

Vertiv Holdings Co. Revenue (TTM)

Vertiv Holdings Co. revenue-ttm | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote

The integration of solutions like SmartRun and OneCore enables the company to deliver converged, prefabricated systems at scale, supporting higher margins and differentiating the company from competitors like Super Micro Computer SMCI and Amphenol APH, which are expanding their offerings to support high-density, AI-driven data center deployments.



Another important growth driver is Vertiv’s expanding manufacturing footprint across North America. In June 2026, Vertiv launched PurgeRite NearZero, a fluid management service for commissioning closed-loop hydronic systems in data centers and mission-critical facilities in North America. The solution reduces water usage, wastewater generation and hauling requirements, thereby improving efficiency and sustainability during system commissioning.



The company has provided guidance that reflects continued confidence in the Americas’ ability to drive results. The company projects net sales at the midpoint of $3.35 billion, representing 27% year-over-year growth, and adjusted operating profit at the midpoint of $710 million, up 45% year over year. The Americas’ contribution is expected to remain significant, as the region’s pipeline continues to expand and the company converts opportunities into revenue. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Americas revenues is pegged at $2.32 billion, representing a 28.4% sequential increase.

VRT Benefits From Strong International Expansion

Vertiv is benefiting from strong international expansion, which is increasingly becoming a key driver of its growth and a signal for further upside potential. This broad-based international momentum demonstrates Vertiv’s ability to capture demand in diverse markets, positioning the company to leverage global infrastructure trends, especially in data centers and AI deployments.



The positive impact of international expansion is also evident in Vertiv’s customer wins and collaborations. In the first quarter of 2026, Vertiv’s converged infrastructure solutions were selected by EcoDataCenter’s AI-focused data center in Sweden, highlighting the company’s ability to deliver advanced, integrated solutions for demanding global clients. This trend is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.



Further expanding its international footprint, the company recently announced investments at its Tognana campus near Padua, Italy, to expand manufacturing and testing capabilities for AI-ready data center cooling systems.



The expansion is expected to double regional chiller production capacity by the end of 2026 and add a large-scale testing laboratory in early 2027 to validate chillers integrated with liquid cooling systems under high-density AI workloads. The investment strengthens Vertiv’s ability to meet growing demand for AI and high-performance computing infrastructure while accelerating product development, testing and customer deployment of advanced thermal management solutions.

VRT Benefits From Rich Partner Base

Vertiv’s rich partner base, which includes Hut 8, NVIDIA NVDA, Generate Capital, Caterpillar, Ballard Power Systems, Compass Datacenters, Oklo, Intel, ZincFive and Tecogen, has been noteworthy.



The company’s partnership with NVIDIA has been a key catalyst. Vertiv recently deployed integrated power, liquid cooling, rack infrastructure and installation services to support the Naval Postgraduate School’s new NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI system. The project modernizes an existing facility with a three-rack Vertiv SmartIT configuration, enabling high-density AI computing for research, modeling and simulation. The deployment highlights Vertiv’s ability to accelerate enterprise AI infrastructure rollouts with scalable, pre-engineered solutions.

Zacks Rank & Upcoming Earnings to Watch

Vertiv currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



VRT’s peers, Super Micro Computer and Amphenol, are set to report their respective quarterly earnings on Aug. 8, while Amphenol will report on July 29.

Shares of Super Micro Computer and Amphenol have gained 2.8% and 12.9% in the year-to-date period, respectively.

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