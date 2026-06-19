Can Vertex's Kidney Pipeline Power Its Next Growth Phase?

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated VRTX is a clear leader in the global cystic fibrosis (CF) market. The company has built a dominant position through scientific innovation, first-mover advantages, and a portfolio of highly effective CFTR modulator therapies that have transformed the treatment paradigm for most CF patients.

Although Vertex’s cystic fibrosis (CF) franchise remains highly resilient, sustaining long-term growth will require diversification beyond its core business. To achieve this, the company is rapidly advancing a portfolio of mid- to late-stage pipeline candidates across several disease areas outside of CF.

Among its non-CF pipeline candidates, Vertex’s kidney disease programs are drawing significant investor interest. The company is building one of the most differentiated kidney disease franchises in biotech by targeting the underlying biological mechanisms of multiple kidney disorders, rather than merely treating symptoms or slowing disease progression.

The company's renal portfolio currently consists of key pipeline candidates like VX-407 for autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD), inaxaplin for APOL1-mediated kidney disease (AMKD) and povetacicept for IgA nephropathy (IgAN) and primary membranous nephropathy (pMN). It is believed that povetacicept and inaxaplin represent significant commercial opportunities.

Povetacicept was added to Vertex’s portfolio from the Alpine acquisition in 2024. Vertex believes povetacicept has pipeline-in-a-product potential for B-cell-mediated diseases. Povetacicept is designed to target two proteins, namely BAFF and APRIL, which are jointly responsible for causing multiple serious autoimmune diseases. Based on positive interim data from the RAINIER phase III study in IgAN, a rolling BLA filing for povetacicept for IgAN was completed in March 2026 for potential accelerated approval in the United States.

Data from the RAINIER study showed that povetacicept led to a rapid, deep and sustained improvement in proteinuria (excess protein in the urine), a direct consequence of IgAN. Vertex is also conducting a pivotal phase II/III study of povetacicept for a second potential renal indication, pMN. Vertex has also initiated a phase II study on povetacicept for the treatment of gMG in the first half of 2026.

With potential approvals in IgAN and pMN, povetacicept could emerge as a major growth driver for Vertex, with analysts forecasting blockbuster sales and peak annual revenues in the multi-billion-dollar range.

Vertex expects its kidney disease portfolio to become a significant long-term growth driver, generating several billion dollars in annual revenues over the next decade while diversifying the company’s revenue base.

VRTX’s Price, Valuation and Estimates

Vertex stock has risen 0.7% over the past year, underperforming the industry’s 24.2% growth.

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From a valuation standpoint, Vertex is slightly expensive. Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 22.47 forward earnings, higher than 17.38 for the industry. The stock is, however, trading below its five-year mean of 24.86.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings has risen from $19.01 per share to $19.15 per share over the past 60 days, while that for 2027 has deteriorated from $21.38 per share to $21.19 per share over the same time frame.

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VRTX’s Zacks Rank

Vertex has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Indivior Pharmaceuticals INDV, Liquidia Corporation LQDA and Immunocore IMCR, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, earnings estimates for Indivior Pharmaceuticals have risen from $3.33 per share to $4.05 per share, while those for 2027 have increased from $3.66 per share to $4.27 per share. INDV shares have risen 6.8% year to date.

Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 65.44%.

Over the past 60 days, earnings per share estimates for Liquidia have risen from $1.50 to $2.97, while those for 2027 have increased from $2.91 to $4.81. LQDA shares have gained 106.1% year to date.

Liquidia’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 54.40%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Immunocore for 2026 have improved from a loss of 88 cents per share to earnings of 6 cents per share, while those for 2027 have increased from 24 cents per share to 87 cents per share over the same timeframe. IMCR shares have lost 17.6% year to date.

Immunocore’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, the average surprise being 46.66%.

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Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.