Can Verizon's Global Connectivity Expansion With BT Aid the Stock?

Verizon Communications VZ has entered into a joint venture agreement with BT Group to expand its presence in global enterprise connectivity. The 50:50 partnership combines Verizon’s international enterprise wireline business with BT’s international operations, creating a scaled platform focused on serving multinational customers.



The new venture is expected to serve more than 3,000 enterprise customers across over 180 countries, generating approximately $4 billion in annual revenues. The extended geographic footprint is expected to improve operational efficiency, enhance service delivery and create economies of scale across network infrastructure and support operations.



The platform will help Verizon address rising demand for cloud services and AI-driven applications by offering more advanced and reliable network solutions. It will also help multinational businesses manage growing regulatory and data compliance requirements across different regions, supporting smoother cross-border operations and digital transformation.



Under the agreement, Verizon will pay BT $625 million as an equalization payment while retaining equal voting rights in the new entity. The transaction is expected to close in 2027, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, positioning the company to capitalize on long-term growth opportunities in the evolving digital infrastructure market.

How Are Competitors Focusing on Improving Connectivity?

Verizon faces stiff competition from AT&T, Inc. T and T-Mobile, US, Inc. TMUS. AT&T is expanding partnerships with businesses and government agencies to improve network coverage in underserved areas. The company is enhancing its cloud and edge computing capabilities to support low-latency connectivity for enterprise customers. AT&T is strengthening network security solutions to provide safer and more reliable digital communication services.



T-Mobile is improving its nationwide 5G Ultra Capacity network to deliver broader high-speed coverage. The company is using advanced spectrum assets to improve network speed and capacity in busy areas. T-Mobile is growing its home Internet business by offering wireless broadband to more households.

VZ’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Verizon’s shares have lost 2.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 23.4%.



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From a valuation standpoint, Verizon trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, below the industry average of 10.14.



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Earnings estimates for 2026 have increased 0.2% to $4.96 per share, while the same for 2027 have remained static at $5.25 over the past 60 days.





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Verizon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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