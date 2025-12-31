Can Verizon's Fios and Fiber Push Deliver Strong Growth Impetus?

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is strengthening its focus on fiber to expand high-speed Internet access for homes, businesses and enterprises. By combining fiber with its 5G network, the company aims to deliver faster, more reliable connectivity and support next-generation digital services.

Verizon recently partnered with Eaton Fiber, allowing Eaton to fund and build high-capacity fiber networks in areas beyond the former’s current Fios coverage. Verizon will handle all residential sales and services, quickly expanding its fiber reach without bearing the full construction costs. The company is expanding its enterprise fiber network through a partnership with AWS to build high-capacity, low-latency links between data centers that support cloud services and growing AI workloads.

Verizon continues its Fios expansion, aiming for 650,000 new fiber connections in 2025 and expects to surpass 1 million annually after acquiring Frontier, greatly increasing its network reach. It aims to grow its combined fiber network with Frontier to 35-40 million passings, strengthening its broadband position and supporting future technologies like Edge, IoT and AI services.

In the third quarter of 2025, Verizon reported 61,000 Fios Internet net additions, which was the highest quarterly result in about two years for Fios broadband growth. With Verizon’s strong network, scale and efficient growth strategy, the company is likely to gain more customers in the coming years. Per a report from Grand View Research, the global Fiber to Home market is estimated to reach $110.44 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.4%, driven by the increasing demand for high-speed broadband worldwide.

How Are Competitors Focusing on Fiber?

Verizon faces stiff competition from AT&T, Inc. (T) and T-Mobile, US, Inc. (TMUS). AT&T is expanding its fiber network to boost growth, gain more wireless and fiber customers and improve connectivity for consumers and businesses. AT&T has expanded its fiber network to over 30 million locations and plans to nearly double that to about 60 million by 2030 to offer more high-speed Internet. AT&T is acquiring Lumen’s fiber business, adding around 1 million customers and expanding its fiber network.

T Mobile launched Fiber Home Internet for over 500,000 U.S. households, expanding from 5G into full fiber-to-the-home service with long-term price guarantees. T Mobile is rapidly expanding its fiber network through acquisitions and joint ventures, including Lumos and Metronet, aiming to reach millions of homes across multiple states. T-Mobile is also expanding with a U.S. Internet acquisition, expected to add roughly 192,000 fiber locations in the Minneapolis area and surrounding regions.

VZ’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Verizon has gained 1.7% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 1.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 8.44, lower than the 11.86 for the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

VZ’s earnings estimates for 2025 have declined 0.4% to $4.68 per share, while the same for 2026 have dropped 1.2% to $4.83 over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Verizon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

