Can Verizon's Empower Field Network Infrastructure Upgrade Aid Shares?

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) has introduced a new Wi-Fi 6E network at Empower Field at Mile High, home of the Denver Broncos. With Verizon’s upgraded Wi-Fi 6E and LAN, fans can now enjoy a dramatically improved game-day experience. The network upgrade adds more than 2,400 new wireless access points to provide faster, more reliable connectivity for fans and stadium operations. This new Wi-Fi 6E-ready network will provide Empower Field with a seamless, mobile-friendly environment, offering fans an exceptional experience.

The upgraded system helps fans to use fast public Wi-Fi across the entire 76,125-seat stadium for smooth streaming, ticketing, and team apps. The new network helps to seamlessly run important stadium systems like payments, security cameras, and crowd management. Verizon upgraded the old Wi-Fi to a modern system using a dedicated 6GHz band, making it easier to manage the diverse operations. It also uses WPA3, the latest Wi-Fi security standard, to keep sensitive data safe.

Verizon’s collaboration with the Denver Broncos provides 5G and advanced technology to create a powerful, customized network for the stadium. The new Wi-Fi will improve the fan experience and support future innovations for the Broncos. Before this upgrade, Verizon had already added 965 antennas to give the stadium and tailgating areas strong LTE and 5G coverage. They also continue to manage the stadium’s neutral-host distributed antenna system (DAS).

Verizon’s Connected Venues strategy helps sports teams use advanced technology to improve connectivity. With advanced Wi-Fi 6E and 5G solutions at a major NFL stadium, Verizon showcases improved capability in high-value, large-scale infrastructure projects, creating long-term revenue opportunities.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Verizon faces stiff competition from AT&T, Inc. (T) and T-Mobile, US, Inc. (TMUS). AT&T upgraded its wireless coverage at the Superdome in New Orleans by installing a modern DAS to support high-speed connectivity. While not limited to stadiums, AT&T continues to invest heavily in connectivity infrastructure. AT&T recently announced that it will be the first carrier to offer cellular service in New York City’s historic 1.1-mile Joralemon Street subway tunnel.

T-Mobile upgraded its Ultra Capacity 5G network inside Q2 Stadium to deliver significantly faster speeds and better coverage for fans. T-Mobile leads the U.S. 5G market with coverage reaching 330 million people, and more than half of its customers and network traffic are now on 5G devices. T-Mobile recently announced a three-year partnership extension with the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, which will use its 5G to improve broadcasts and enhance the fan experience.

VZ’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Verizon has lost 4.4% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 8.7%.



Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 8.31 compared with 11.5 for the industry.



Earnings estimates for 2025 have remained unchanged, while the estimate for 2026 has declined 1.4% to $4.85 over the past 60 days.



Verizon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

