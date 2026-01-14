Can Verizon's Digital Healthcare Initiatives Boost Its Market Shares?

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ is increasingly focusing on the healthcare industry by delivering advanced connectivity, secure digital platforms and intelligent technologies that enhance patient care and improve operational efficiency. This approach allows Verizon to help extend quality healthcare services to distant and remote areas where traditional access is limited.



Verizon’s high-speed 5G and private network connectivity, secure cloud and edge computing platforms, and advanced cybersecurity services strengthen digital healthcare systems. These services enable telemedicine, remote patient monitoring, real-time data sharing, and more efficient healthcare operations.



The company has enhanced its healthcare security by adding new tools like Security Management Program–Healthcare (SMP-H) & Partner Security Program (PSP) that improve compliance, protect patient data, and help organizations manage risks across their networks and third-party partners. Verizon has improved its telehealth services through the BlueJeans telehealth platform by adding features like a Command Center dashboard and patient image capture to support better digital care delivery.



Verizon has partnered with several healthcare organizations, like AdventHealth, Tampa General Hospital, and Cleveland Clinic, to advance digital health solutions. It has also teamed up with Emory Healthcare, where its 5G technology powers a healthcare innovation lab to develop remote care.



It runs a Connected Healthcare Center to showcase real-world solutions like virtual wards, wearable-enabled emergency services, team collaboration platforms, and virtual group consultations for patient care. Such initiatives enable Verizon to expand into the digital healthcare industry while creating opportunities for long-term growth and revenues.

How Are Competitors Faring in the Digital Health Market?

Verizon faces stiff competition from AT&T, Inc. T and T-Mobile, US, Inc. TMUS. AT&T is expanding its presence in digital health by using its 5G network and partnering with companies like Sovato to provide virtual care and remote patient monitoring, especially in rural areas. AT&T is expanding 5G healthcare solutions to support real-time remote monitoring, advanced telehealth, and AR/VR tools that improve patient care and clinical workflows. It has joined hands with companies like WellDoc to provide mobile health tools for managing chronic diseases and secure cloud services for healthcare data.



T Mobile is also cementing its position in the digital health market by collaborating with CitrusBits to use 5G for connected healthcare, real-time clinical support, and advanced medical training. T Mobile is working with Dopl Technologies to use 5G-powered telerobotic ultrasounds to provide remote specialist care in rural areas.

VZ’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Verizon has gained 1.9% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 3.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 8.09, lower than the 11.17 for the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

VZ’s earnings estimates for 2025 have declined 0.4% to $4.68 per share, while the same for 2026 have dropped 1.4% to $4.81 over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Verizon currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AT&T Inc. (T) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.