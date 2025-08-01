Can Veeva's Vault R&D Keep Its Lead Amid Rising AI Competition?

Veeva Systems VEEV is leaning heavily on its Vault R&D platform to anchor long-term growth, and so far, it’s working. The platform, which spans clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety domains, continues to see healthy customer expansion and product adoption. In its latest update, management highlighted strength in areas like Vault Safety and Vault Clinical, where digitization and automation are reshaping how trials are run and managed. Veeva’s deep relationships with top pharma clients, combined with ongoing investments in domain-specific AI, are helping it evolve from a software vendor into a strategic infrastructure partner across the drug development lifecycle.

Still, the landscape is changing. AI-native challengers are emerging with new ways to approach trial design, drug safety monitoring and data workflows. While Veeva is embedding AI across its R&D suite, supporting functions like regulatory document drafting and case processing, it’s now competing not only with traditional players, but also with younger, more specialized platforms. The company’s scale, focus on compliance, and integration depth remain strong differentiators, but investors will want to see continued innovation and proof that Veeva can hold its lead in an increasingly dynamic and data-driven market.

Peers Update

A name to watch in this space is Dassault Systemes DASTY, which operates Medidata, a major provider of cloud-based solutions for clinical trials. Medidata is expanding its capabilities through AI-powered tools for trial planning and patient recruitment. While its approach differs from Veeva’s, both companies are addressing similar challenges in trial efficiency and data quality. Dassault also brings strength in simulation and manufacturing through its broader 3DEXPERIENCE platform, offering customers a more holistic lens on product development.

Another adjacent player is Schrodinger Inc. SDGR, known for its AI-driven drug discovery platform. While Schrödinger operates earlier in the R&D value chain, its traction with biopharma clients reflects the growing demand for specialized, cloud-first tools in life sciences. As R&D organizations diversify their tech stacks, companies like Schrödinger could complement, not necessarily compete with, platforms like Veeva, particularly in environments where speed and innovation are prioritized.

Veeva Systems’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of VEEV have gained 35.4% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry's growth of 10.7%.



From a valuation standpoint, Veeva trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 14.2, above the industry average. VEEV carries a Value Score of D.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VEEV's fiscal 2026 earnings implies a 15.8% rise from the year-ago period.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

