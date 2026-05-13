Can Veeva Systems' Expanding Partnerships Drive Further Upside?

Veeva Systems VEEV continues to strengthen its competitive positioning in life sciences software through a series of strategic partnerships, acquisitions and AI-focused commercial initiatives. In January 2026, the company expanded its long-standing relationship with BioMarin through a multi-year strategic agreement aimed at improving operational agility, patient engagement and healthcare professional experiences by leveraging Veeva Systems’ software, data and consulting capabilities more deeply across the organization. The deal reinforced Veeva Systems’ growing importance as a mission-critical technology provider for global biopharma companies seeking unified commercial and clinical workflows.

Earlier, Veeva Systems also expanded its partnership with Roche, which selected Vault CRM globally and plans to deploy Veeva AI Agents for CRM workflows, including voice, media and pre-call automation tools. These wins highlight increasing industry adoption of Veeva’s next-generation Vault CRM platform as pharmaceutical companies transition away from legacy CRM environments toward AI-enabled commercial ecosystems.

Veeva Systems further accelerated its AI ambitions with the acquisition of Ostro, an AI-powered brand engagement platform designed specifically for life sciences companies. The approximately $100 million acquisition strengthens Veeva Systems ability to deliver compliant conversational AI experiences for both physicians and patients while enhancing omnichannel engagement capabilities across Commercial Cloud applications.

Management expects tighter integration between Ostro and Veeva Systems’ commercial suite over time, enabling more personalized and automated customer engagement workflows. The company is also benefiting from broader industry momentum around AI adoption in healthcare and life sciences, where pharmaceutical firms are increasingly investing in digital transformation and agentic AI tools to streamline commercialization and clinical operations. With expanding enterprise partnerships, deeper AI integration and rising Vault CRM adoption, Veeva Systems appears well-positioned to sustain strong momentum across its commercial cloud business.

Peers Updates

IQVIA IQV has also been actively strengthening its AI and drug discovery capabilities through strategic collaborations and acquisitions. Recently, the company launched IQVIA.ai, a unified agentic AI platform developed alongside NVIDIA to improve workflow automation and decision-making across clinical and commercial operations.

IQVIA also signed an agreement to acquire drug discovery assets from Charles River Laboratories, expanding its end-to-end drug discovery offerings and strengthening its presence in early-stage pharmaceutical research. Also, the company announced a strategic collaboration with Duke Clinical Research Institute focused on obesity and related disease research, further enhancing its clinical development ecosystem.

Salesforce CRM continues to aggressively expand its healthcare and enterprise AI footprint through its Agentforce platform. The company recently partnered with HealthEx, Verily and Viz.ai to launch AI-powered healthcare agents aimed at automating administrative and clinical workflows.

Salesforce has also deepened partnerships with OpenAI and Anthropic to strengthen Agentforce 360, enabling enterprises to deploy advanced generative AI tools directly within Salesforce ecosystems. The company also expanded Agentforce 360 capabilities for partners and developers, reinforcing its broader strategy to position Salesforce as a central enterprise AI platform across industries, including healthcare and regulated sectors.

VEEV’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of VEEV have plunged 28.6% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s decline of 22.1%.



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From a valuation standpoint, VEEV trades at a price-to-book ratio of 3.61, below the industry average. RGTI carries a Value Score of C.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Veeva Systems' fiscal 2027 earnings implies 8.8% improvement from the year-ago period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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