Can Value Investors Pick Consolidated Water (CWCO) Stock ?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?

One way to find these companies is by looking at several key metrics and financial ratios, many of which are crucial in the value stock selection process. Let’s put, Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. CWCO stock into this equation and find out if it is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now, or if investors subscribing to this methodology should look elsewhere for top picks:

PE Ratio

A key metric that value investors always look at is the Price to Earnings Ratio, or PE for short. This shows us how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar of earnings in a given stock, and is easily one of the most popular financial ratios in the world. The best use of the PE ratio is to compare the stock’s current PE ratio with: a) where this ratio has been in the past; b) how it compares to the average for the industry/sector; and c) how it compares to the market as a whole.

On this front, Consolidated Water has a trailing twelve months PE ratio of 19.71, as you can see in the chart below:





This level actually compares pretty favorably with the market at large, as the PE for the S&P 500 compares in at about 24.41. If we focus on the stock’s long-term PE trend, the current level Consolidated Water puts current PE ratio below its midpoint (which is 22.75) over the past five years.





However, the stock’s PE compares unfavorably with the Zacks Utility sector’s trailing twelve months PE ratio, which stands at 16.21. At the very least, this indicates that the stock is relatively overvalued right now, compared to its peers.





We should also point out that Consolidated Water has a forward PE ratio (price relative to this year’s earnings) of 24.86, so it is fair to expect an increase in the company’s share price in the near future.

P/S Ratio

Another key metric to note is the Price/Sales ratio. This approach compares a given stock’s price to its total sales, where a lower reading is generally considered better. Some people like this metric more than other value-focused ones because it looks at sales, something that is far harder to manipulate with accounting tricks than earnings.

Right now, the stock has a P/S ratio of about 2.48. This is substantially lower than the S&P 500 average, which comes in at 3.81 right now. Also, as we can see in the chart below, this is slightly below the highs for this stock in particular over the past few years.





If anything, this suggests some level of undervalued trading—at least compared to historical norms.

Broad Value Outlook

In aggregate, Consolidated Water currently has a Value Style Score of B, putting it into the top 40% of all stocks we cover from this look. This makes CWCO a solid choice for value investors and some of its other metrics make it clear too.

For example, the PEG ratio for the stock is just 3.11, a level that is far lower than the industry average of 4.61. The PEG ratio is a modified PE ratio that takes into account the stock’s earnings growth rate.

For example, its P/CF ratio comes in at 11.61, which is slightly better than the industry average of 15.25. Clearly, CWCO is a solid choice on the value front from multiple angles.

What About the Stock Overall?

Though Consolidated Water might be a good choice for value investors, there are plenty of other factors to consider before investing in this name. In particular, it is worth noting that the company has a Growth grade of B and a Momentum score of D. This gives CWCO a VGM score—or its overarching fundamental grade—of B. (You can read more about the Zacks Style Scores here >>).

Meanwhile, the company’s recent earnings estimates have been mixed. The current quarter has seen two estimates go higher in the past sixty days and none lower, while current year estimate has seen one downward and one upward revision in the same time period.

This has had a noticeable impact on the consensus estimate. The current quarter consensus estimate has risen 25% in the past two months, current year estimate has declined 9.3% in the same time period. You can see the consensus estimate trend and recent price action for the stock in the chart below:

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Price and Consensus

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Quote

This somewhat mixed trend is why the stock has just a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and why we are looking for in-line performance from the company in the near term.

Bottom Line

Consolidated Water is an inspired choice for value investors, as it is hard to beat its incredible lineup of statistics on this front. Moreover a strong industry rank (Top 48% out of more than 250 industries) further supports the growth potential of the stock. However with a Zacks Rank #3, it is hard to get excited about the stock overall. In fact, over the past one year, the sector has clearly underperformed the broader market, as you can see below:





So, value investors might want to wait for estimates and analyst sentiment to turn around in this name first, but once that happens, this stock could be a compelling pick.

