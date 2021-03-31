Can Value Investors Pick BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) Stock Now?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?

One way to find these companies is by looking at several key metrics and financial ratios, many of which are crucial in the value stock selection process. Let’s put, BancorpSouth Bank. BXS stock into this equation and find out if it is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now, or if investors subscribing to this methodology should look elsewhere for top picks:

PE Ratio

A key metric that value investors always look at is the Price to Earnings Ratio, or PE for short. This shows us how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar of earnings in a given stock, and is easily one of the most popular financial ratios in the world. The best use of the PE ratio is to compare the stock’s current PE ratio with: a) where this ratio has been in the past; b) how it compares to the average for the industry/sector; and c) how it compares to the market as a whole.

On this front, BancorpSouth Bank has a trailing twelve months PE ratio of 14.24, as you can see in the chart below:





This level actually compares pretty favorably with the market at large, as the PE for the S&P 500 compares in at about 28.92. If we focus on the stock’s long-term PE trend, the current level BancorpSouth Bank puts current PE ratio below its midpoint (which is 14.75) over the past five years.





Also, the stock’s PE compares favorably with the Zacks Finance sector’s trailing twelve months PE ratio, which stands at 20.15. At the very least, this indicates that the stock is relatively undervalued right now, compared to its peers.





We should also point out that BancorpSouth Bank has a forward PE ratio (price relative to this year’s earnings) of 13.38, so it is fair to say that a slightly more value-oriented path may be ahead for the stock in the near term too.

P/S Ratio

Another key metric to note is the Price/Sales ratio. This approach compares a given stock’s price to its total sales, where a lower reading is generally considered better. Some people like this metric more than other value-focused ones because it looks at sales, something that is far harder to manipulate with accounting tricks than earnings.

Right now, the stock has a P/S ratio of about 2.97. This is substantially lower than the S&P 500 average, which comes in at 5.09 right now. Also, as we can see in the chart below, this is slightly below the highs for this stock in particular over the past few years.





If anything, this suggests some level of undervalued trading—at least compared to historical norms.

Broad Value Outlook

In aggregate, BancorpSouth Bank currently has a Value Style Score of B, putting it into the top 40% of all stocks we cover from this look. This makes BXS a solid choice for value investors and some of its other key metrics make this pretty clear too.

Its P/CF ratio comes in at 10.98, which is far better than the industry average of 11.92. Clearly, BXS is a solid choice on the value front from multiple angles.

What About the Stock Overall?

Though BancorpSouth Bank might be a good choice for value investors, there are plenty of other factors to consider before investing in this name. In particular, it is worth noting that the company has a Growth grade of F and a Momentum score of A. This gives BXS a VGM score—or its overarching fundamental grade—of C. (You can read more about the Zacks Style Scores here >>).

Meanwhile, the company’s recent earnings estimates have been mixed. The current quarter has seen no estimates go higher in the past sixty days and none lower, while current year estimate has two upward and no downward revision in the same time period.

This has had a noticeable impact on the consensus estimate. The current quarter consensus estimate has risen 16.1% in the past two months, while the current year estimate has fallen 2.9% in the same time period. You can see the consensus estimate trend and recent price action for the stock in the chart below:

BancorpSouth Bank Price and Consensus

BancorpSouth Bank price-consensus-chart | BancorpSouth Bank Quote

This mixed trend is why the stock has just a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) despite strong value metrics and why we are looking for in-line performance from the company in the near term.

Bottom Line

BancorpSouth Bank is an inspired choice for value investors, as it is hard to beat its incredible lineup of statistics on this front. Moreover, a strong industry rank (Top 7% out of more than 250 industries) further supports the growth potential of the stock. However, with a Zacks Rank #3, it is hard to get too excited about this company overall. In fact, over the past one year, the sector has clearly underperformed the broader market, as you can see below:







So, value investors might want to wait for estimates and analyst sentiment to turn favorable in this name first, but once that happen, this stock could be a compelling pick.

5G Revolution: 3 Stocks to Make Your Move

With super high data speed, it will make current cell phones obsolete and unlock the full potential of big data, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence. In the next few years this industry is predicted to create 22 million jobs and a stunning $12.3 trillion in revenue.

Today you have an historic chance to pursue almost unimaginable gains like Microsoft, Netflix, and Apple in their early phases. Zacks has released a Special Report that reveals our . . . ??? Smartest stock for 5G telecom ??? Safest investment in 5G hardware ??? Single best 5G buy of all!

Download now. Today the report is FREE >>

















Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



BancorpSouth Bank (BXS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.