Can Value Investors Consider Royal Caribbean (RCL) Stock?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?

One way to find these companies is by looking at several key metrics and financial ratios, many of which are crucial in the value stock selection process. Let’s put Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL stock into this equation and find out if it is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now, or if investors subscribing to this methodology should look elsewhere for top picks:

PE Ratio

A key metric that value investors always look at is the Price to Earnings Ratio, or PE for short. This shows us how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar of earnings in a given stock, and is easily one of the most popular financial ratios in the world. The best use of the PE ratio is to compare the stock’s current PE ratio with: a) where this ratio has been in the past; b) how it compares to the average for the industry/sector; and c) how it compares to the market as a whole.

On this front, Royal Caribbean has a trailing twelve months PE ratio of 13.95, as you can see in the chart below:

This level actually compares favorably with the market at large, as the PE for the S&P 500 stands at about 20.15. However, if we focus on the long-term PE trend, Royal Caribbean’s current PE level puts it above its midpoint of 15.06 over the past five years.

The stock’s PE however compares favorably with the Consumer Discretionary Market’s trailing twelve months PE ratio, which stands at 24.27. This indicates that the stock is undervalued right now, compared to its peers.

Meanwhile Royal Caribbean has a forward PE ratio (price relative to this year’s earnings) of 14.01, which is slightly higher than the current level. So, so it is fair to expect an increase in the share price in the near term.

P/S Ratio

Another key metric to note is the Price/Sales ratio. This approach compares a given stock’s price to its total sales, where a lower reading is generally considered better. Some people like this metric more than other value-focused ones because it looks at sales, something that is far harder to manipulate with accounting tricks than earnings.

Right now, Royal Caribbean has a P/S ratio of 2.63. This is lower than the S&P 500 average, which comes in at 3.48x right now. Also, as we can see in the chart below, this is much below the highs for this stock in particular over the past few years.

Broad Value Outlook

In aggregate, Royal Caribbean currently has a Value Score of B, putting it into the top 40% of all stocks we cover from this look. This makes Royal Caribbean a solid choice for value investors.

What About the Stock Overall?

Though Royal Caribbean might be a good choice for value investors, there are plenty of other factors to consider before investing in this name. In particular, it is worth noting that the company has a Growth Score of B and a Momentum Score of F. This gives RCL a Zacks VGM score — or its overarching fundamental grade — of B. (You can read more about the Zacks Style Scores here >>).

Meanwhile, the company’s recent earnings estimates have been mixed at best. While the current-quarter estimate has seen no upward and one downward movement over the past two months, the current-year estimate has seen no upward and two downward movements, in the same time frame.

This has had a mixed effect on the consensus estimate. While the current-year consensus has remained stable over the past two months, the next-year estimate has fallen 0.2%. You can see the consensus estimate trend and recent price action for the stock in the chart below:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Price and Consensus

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Quote

Such mixed analyst sentiments is the reason why the stock has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and why we are looking for in line performance from the company in the near term.

Bottom Line

Royal Caribbean is an inspired choice for value investors, as it is hard to beat its incredible lineup of statistics on this front. Also, with a sluggish industry rank (among Bottom 10% of more than 250 industries) and with a Zacks Rank #3, it is hard to get too excited about the stock.

Also, over the past two years, the broader industry has clearly underperformed the market at large, as you can see below:

So, value investors might want to wait for Zacks rank, industry rank and analyst sentiments to turn around in this name first, but once that happens, this stock could be a compelling pick.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.