Markets

Can Value Investors Consider Mobile TeleSystems (MBT) Stock?

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
Mobile TeleSystems OJSC MBT PE Ratio P/S Ratio Broad Value Outlook What About the Stock Overall? here >>

Mobile TeleSystems OJSC Price and Consensus

Mobile TeleSystems OJSC Price and Consensus

Mobile TeleSystems OJSC price-consensus-chart | Mobile TeleSystems OJSC Quote

Bottom Line More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

Click here for the 6 trades >>


Click to get this free report

Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (MBT): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Stocks

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular